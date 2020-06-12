The latest in the news over the last week relates to the removal of statues memorializing soldiers of the Confederate States of America, the disallowing of Confederate flags at some public gatherings and changing the Mississippi state flag because of its ties to a Confederate battle flag.
Here, in Tupelo stands a statue in the shadow of the Lee County Courthouse with the names of Confederate veterans listed.
The Sons of the Confederacy and the United Daughters of the Confederacy financed and saw the statue placed at the intersection of Main and Broadway streets. The icon was unveiled May 3, 1906. It was moved to the courthouse grounds in the mid-1930s to make way for the widening street.
For many years, Tupelo’s Sons and Daughters organizations enjoyed monthly meetings, which appeared in those issues of The Tupelo Journal as some kind of social club. Stories were told, dues and fees collected, food eaten and a program presented.
But to historians, the legacy of these two organizations appears much deeper than those brief articles in the newspaper would reveal. It is only when a regional meeting was held and written about does one really see the making of mythology – a kind of crafting of a story that has influenced generations of Mississippians as well as people in other states. Indeed, the very poem on the statue in Tupelo recalls the glory that was the Lost Cause, as it is known.
Charles Reagan Wilson in his book “Baptized in Blood,” draws a relationship between religious fervor and rites and the making of the Lost Cause myth, that being, as he says, “the meaning of Southern defeat in the Civil War.” And much like religious icons, those statues and battle flags so prominently displayed across the former Confederate South – many of those coming down today – are a visible tool to perpetuate the myth of a war fought for a just cause and that the South had not fought in vain.
Although Wilson primarily looks at meetings of the Confederate veterans and those of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, Karen L. Cox in her examination of the United Daughters of the Confederacy draws a more solid line to the white supremacists. In “Dixie’s Daughters: The United Daughters of the Confederacy and the Preservation of Confederate Culture” she sees the U.D.C. not only as rationalizing the South’s position, but also the organization as vindicating the South’s position through the icons, the educational pamphlets, the teaching of children in schools and even placing pressure on writers of texts used in schools to mythologize the Civil War and the Ku Klux Klan. In the 1960s, one could see the effects of that kind of education in a resurgence of the Lost Cause myth in opposition to the civil rights movement.
Today, these icons have no place in the telling of the history other than to witness a movement of people who attempted to justify a position that would keep other human beings locked into a life of chattel slavery, and once defeated, to exercise the power of white privilege to oppress people of color.