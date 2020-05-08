The other day I dropped into Greatest Hits Music and Books (yes, with mask and keeping reclining Elvis distance from everyone) to find a copy of Joni Mitchell’s “Dog Eat Dog” on vinyl. Alas, the album was not there, but after inviting store owner Joe Haynes to the Dudie’s Burger Drive-By on Saturday, we started talking about music. The conversation evolved into a discussion of rockabilly music and a planned exhibit we have here at the Oren Dunn City Museum.
During the course of the conversation, Joe brought up “Jumpin” Gene Simmons, who was born in Itawamba County, but operated a recording studio about a stone’s throw from the museum building – at least that’s according to Dale Rushing, who has a plethora of knowledge about music and Northeast Mississippi that he shares just for the asking.
Anyway, I had heard Simmons’ “Haunted House,” which hit No. 11 on both the Billboard and Cashbox charts back in 1964. I had the 45 when just a fourth-grader in Macon, Mississippi. A great Halloween song, and one of those novelty songs so popular back during that time. The story goes that Domingo Samudio, known best as Sam the Sham of Sam the Sham and the Pharaohs (“Wooly Bully”) introduced Simmons to “Haunted House.”
Now, Simmons had started playing long before “Haunted House” fame. He picked up a guitar as a child, and then began singing with his brother Carl at the age of 15. They would play shows and dance venues all around Tupelo. Back in the mid-to-late 1950s, Simmons would put together a local band and play venues in Tupelo, like the VFW and others. A percussionist by the name of Buddy Palmer beat the skins frequently for these sets. Yep. Same Buddy Palmer we all know as councilman of Ward 4. Palmer remembers those days fondly.
Simmons met Elvis Presley, as the soon-to-be King of Rock and Roll ventured from Memphis, Tenn., to Tupelo to visit with relatives. At the time, Bob Neal managed Elvis. Elvis hooked up Simmons with Neal, who had Simmons play with Elvis at the Mississippi Alabama State Fair, so the story goes. Later, Simmons asked Elvis to introduce him to Sam Phillips of Sun Records in Memphis. The introduction occurred and Simmons cut two records there that were released: “Drinking Wine,” and “Crazy Woman.” Neither of the singles did much. Phillips pushed Elvis and others and, it appears, Simmons got lost in the mix.
During the 1950s, Simmons traveled the US and Canada and sang. Then, he moved back to Memphis, where he switched record companies to Hi Records. He joined Bill Black’s group that included Ace Cannon, and they became lifelong friends. Cannon and other rockabilly big names performed in a tribute show to raise money for Simmons shortly after his death in 2006. Kay Bain of “Mornin’” fame put that show together.
In the 1970s rockabilly revived and by this time, Simmons managed a recording studio here in Tupelo, Tupelo Records, Simmons’ own label released several 45s, including “Hop Scotch,” a novelty dance tune. He frequented Nashville, visiting friends and performing and writing mostly country songs. Tim McGraw benefitted from a Simmons collaboration with Tommy Barnes and John D. Loudermilk, “Indian Outlaw.” McGraw hit No. 15 on the Billboard Top 100 and No. 8 on the country chart with that breakout single.
Brian Setzer of the Stray Cats heard a Simmons recording of “Peroxide Blonde in a Hopped-Up Model Ford,” in the 1980s, but Simmons had never finished the song. Setzer went to Simmons and asked him to finish the piece. Simmons said he couldn’t get into the right mindset to do so, so Setzer finished the tune. Then Setzer invited Simmons to the recording session. Simmons sang background – the last recorded performance for him.
But Saturday we’ll remember Simmons for another 45, “Dudie’s Diner” as we hand out Dudie’s burgers from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the museum. Thanks to Joe, we have a copy of the 45 and this line: “I’ve been all ‘cross this country from California to Carolina, but the best meal I ever had was at Dudie’s Diner.”