About 10 concrete steps at Madison and Walnut streets stand in testament to the big, round artifact beneath the south parking lot at Robins Field. The circular behemoth that held 750,000 gallons of water marked the first recreational experience for many folk in Tupelo from 1935 until 1962. At the time they called it, “the Madison Street Pool.” But most people know it as “the round pool.”
Jacque Prather coached the city’s swim team from this round pool in 1956. An arduous feat, considering the pool had a tower in its center with a wire fence around it. That swim team consisted of Henry Dodge among others. The team traveled to Amory for a meet and came in second that year.
Prather served as a lifeguard for three years – two years before joining the US Army and a year after returning from service. In addition to his lifeguard duties, Prather helped drain and fill the pool every week because it contained no filter system.
Each Sunday, Prather would help drain the pool and fill it up again. The fresh water poured in from a 12-inch pipe at Walnut and Madison streets. On some Mondays, the pool closed to the public to let the water warm up enough for a dip. During the week, pool maintenance required opening up a four-inch pipe to allow fresh water in. Prather, or another technician, would write the maintenance in a diary. About every two hours, someone checked the chlorine level. The Mississippi State Department of Health would examine the pool on a regular basis.
The pool provided something for everyone in Tupelo to do. Boyd Yarbrough recalls taking a Red Cross lifesaving course as a Boy Scout in that pool. He would walk up those steps on Madison and pay his quarter to swim.
Girls went to the left and boys to the right of the bath house. All received a coat hanger with a bag and a safety pin. Clothes went in the bags and the customer kept the pin. A worker stored the bags. On the way to the pool, swimmers had to walk through a pan of powdered bleach dissolved in water. Then, the fun commenced.
Love found its way at the pool, too. Lifeguard Prather noticed a nice looking young lady working the concessions one day. Later, she became Mrs. Patty Prather. Despite the best efforts to keep after-hours folk out, some admitted skinny dipping occurred among the more daring young men.
The poll closed about 1962 when the CC Augustus Pool opened in Park Hill and the City Pool opened in Joyner. Up until that time, African-American residents did not have a place to swim. The Madison Street Pool, like most public facilities during the Jim Crow era, closed its gates to black folk.
