My mentor, Joe White, who now runs a lovely bookstore in Mendenhall, taught me a method of reading that has served well all my professional life. There are two rules: Keep a reading diary, complete with a list of books to read based on the endnotes, and follow the footnotes – read them.
With the beginning of the school year combined with the ongoing pandemic, I began reading some science (my grandsons love math and science and I must keep up). One of the footnotes mentioned a mathematician and scientist I had never heard of: Etta Zuber Falconer.
Falconer wrote a dissertation to fulfill her requirements for a Ph.D. at Emory in 1969. The title was “Quasigroup Identities Invariant under Isotopy.” In other words, she was looking at abstract algebra. Falconer was the 11th African American woman in the United States to receive a doctoral degree.
Intrigued, I began to look further.
There is a house on Spring Street, just a few houses away from St. Paul Methodist Church. Once, it was painted white. Now it is gray. A metal roof has replaced the shingled one. This was Etta Zuber’s birthplace. That’s right. She was a native of Tupelo. But that’s just the beginning of the story.
Falconer’s father, Dr. Walter Zuber, was the only Black physician in Tupelo for many years. Councilwoman Nettie Davis says he delivered most of the babies in the community, and he named quite a few of them. It was Dr. Zuber, when he decided to retire, who brought Dr. James Neely to Tupelo.
Falconer was graduated from George Washington Carver High School in 1949 at the age of 15. She was a faithful member of Spring Hill Baptist Church. Her mother, Zadie L. Montgomery Zuber, was a musician. Councilwoman Davis says her mother and Zadie Zuber played bridge together once a month in a group called the “Dainty Dames,” which consisted of several women of Park Hill who gathered to socialize. Falconer had a sister, Alice, who died as a young adult, said Davis. “They all were very smart and talented,” the councilwoman said.
After high school, Falconer earned her bachelor’s in mathematics (and a minor in chemistry) at Fisk, graduating summa cum laude and receiving her Phi Beta Kappa key, and her master’s at the University of Wisconsin. She returned to Mississippi to teach at Okolona Junior College, where she met her husband, Dolan Falconer. They had three children.
Her husband’s career as a basketball coach landed him a position at Morris Brown in Atlanta. Falconer asked the head of the mathematics department at Spelman for a job. She began as an instructor and, after receiving her Ph.D., was promoted to associate professor. She left to teach at Norfolk State University for two years before returning to Spelman.
She rose from associate professor to becoming the Fuller E. Calloway Professor of Mathematics and Associate Provost for Science Programs and Policy before her retirement after 37 years at the girls college. During her career, Falconer earned many honors including the AWM Louise Hay Award for Contributions to Mathematics Education and the Quality Education for Minorities Science Award.
A lifelong learner, Falconer received a second master’s in computer science and earned post-graduate hours in advanced studies in computer science. As a result, at Spelman, Falconer established the NASA Women in Science program, the NASA Undergraduate Science Research program and founded the Spelman chapter of National Association of Mathematics.
She died in 2002 of pancreatic cancer. She lived in Atlanta at the time. But she returned home a final time. Her grave is in Spring Hill Cemetery here in Tupelo.
At one time, Falconer had this to say about her life: “My entire career has been devoted to increasing the number of African American women in mathematics and mathematics-related careers.”