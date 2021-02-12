Alone in my office this frigid morning, I listen to “Ultralight Beam” and watch images flicker across the computer screen.
A woman caught up in the Holy Ghost as she dances and falls, slain in the Spirit.
Former President Barack Obama as he stands in a church and breaks into “Amazing Grace.”
Nina Simone’s beautiful face, the voice and the gifted hands float over piano keys.
But those flickers of grace are juxtaposed by black-and-white clips of freedom marchers beaten to the ground; the shooting of Walter Scott; and a young African American woman as she looks directly into the camera and proclaims, “We are not aliens.”
“This is a God dream,” sings Kanye.
This is “Love is the Message, the Message is Death,” a 2016 short film by Arthur Jafa, as he is known to the world at large.
Jafa’s imagery chills the soul even more with his 2019 award-winning “The White Album,” an examination of white privilege, white supremacy, and subliminal racism in quick cuts and in contrast to Black culture. It’s disturbing with controlled anger. It is a bearded white man proclaiming, “This is a white supremacist nation and we always will be … Stop being delusional … get out of denial and face reality.”
“The White Album” earned the Venice Art Biennale Golden Lion for best participant in central exhibition last year.
Jafa, known in Tupelo as Arthur Jafa Fielder, is no stranger among most folk here. The son of educators, he was born here in 1960 and attended Church Street Elementary School in the early days of desegregation as Mississippi held on to “school choice” to avoid completely complying with the US Supreme Court mandate “with all deliberate speed.”
Later, Jafa’s parents left Tupelo to take jobs in Clarksdale. His aunt, Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis, remains here and is her nephew’s biggest cheerleader.
“He is gifted. He has worked with so many folk like Spike Lee and has been in museums and art galleries all over world,” she said.
Indeed.
On Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. on Mississippi Public Broadcasting, Jafa will receive the Governor’s Arts Awards for his work in media.