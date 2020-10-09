We are coming up on the tail end of National Newspaper Week. In this era of “fake news” accusations and other diatribes against journalists, we need to realize how much we depend on the medium of newspapers (and, yes, that of television) for our history.
Here at the Oren Dunn City Museum, Sihya Smith and I could not research without generations of copies of newspapers. The Daily Journal, in all its incarnations, has provided us with needed information to round out the Tupelo Story in various ways. For example, early Tupelo newspapers give us a glimpse into the people in charge of the town’s beginnings. In 1867, the North Mississippian stood as the area’s first newspaper. In 1870, the year Tupelo incorporated, the newspaper became the Lee County Journal, and then in 1872, after George Herndon purchased the newspaper, it became the Tupelo Journal.
No doubt, if you subscribe to the big two of social media – Facebook and Twitter – you’ve seen us give you “Today in Tupelo’s History,” which is a picture of the front page of that day’s edition of the Tupelo Journal. At the time, the Journal published weekly on Fridays. What we learn from those early editions gives us a glimpse of life for many in the region, from politics to neighborhood columns (who visits whom) and even advertisements from local merchants.
The newspapers also tell us what subjects held importance in the minds of publishers, editors, and reporters. Looking back, one can see the changes in attitudes and emphasis. At times, some owners and publishers of the Journal used their newspapers’ reporting to attract more people into the area, challenged public officials on matters concerning the town, the county, and the state. Other owners and publishers focused more on the day-to-day lives of people in the region – their clubs, gatherings, and religious lives. Reporters then, as they do today, cover the news. They have biases and opinions, but the goal is fairness. Some have achieved this more than others – yesterday and today.
The most familiar name to those of us today who worked at and read the Journal resides in George McLean, who moved to the All-America City in 1934, purchased the Tupelo Journal and used it as a “bully pulpit” to further our lives through his emphasis on education, diversification, his hand in the creation of the Community Development Foundation, and in establishing CREATE, a community foundation for Northeast Mississippi that sees a portion of its financial base from the profits of the newspaper. It was from his involvement that the “Tupelo Plan” emerged to develop a rural region. Experts from all over the world came to witness how Lee County, with Tupelo at its center, moved into the industrial era. It is from this model that the PUL Alliance developed and created a home for Toyota Manufacturing of Mississippi at Blue Springs not too many years ago.
And the work, based on strategy developed by a newspaperman, continues today.
So, yes, much of the Tupelo Story is told by the newspaper each day, whether in print or in digital form. We’ll continue to search for our local history in past editions and confirm those sources, just as reporters ensure their sources’ validity.