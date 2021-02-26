We here at the Oren Dunn City Museum know you all have grown weather weary after a week of ice and snow. Sihya Smith and I loved all the photographs posted on social media of snow people, animals that freaked out at the stuff, sleds mounted with kids of all ages and yards covered with blankets provided by Mother Nature.
We stayed glued to our local weather people and tried to keep up with closures while checking the kitchen to see if we had enough bread and milk. Our weather folk kept reminding us of the event in 1994. They talked about the great ice storm of that year during most broadcasts.
That ice storm of about 27 years ago proved a history maker. An estimated 750,000 customers in the Southeast lost power, some for as long as a month, the result of 8,000 utility poles down, and 4,700 miles of power lines on the ground. Nearly 490 water systems suffered burst pipes or lost pressure.
But they didn’t tell us about a time when a winter storm held Tupelo incommunicado for three or four days. Likely, none of the weather people, not even John Dolusic, is old enough to remember what Nashville called “The Great Blizzard” in 1951.
Information from the National Weather Service explains the system that dumped 4 inches of snow on top of 4 inches of ice in Tupelo, beginning Jan. 31, 1951, stretched 100 miles in width from Louisiana to West Virginia. It seems a polar front collided with a tropical low in the Gulf Coast and moved northeast. The result: high winds and what the NWS called “ice glaze.” In the days that followed, temperatures melted the ice and snow during the day. Yet, at night, the slush would refreeze with lows from 5-to-14 degrees, wreaking havoc with power lines, telegraph lines and phone lines.
On Friday, after the system moved into the area on Wednesday afternoon, all communication outlets in Tupelo failed, according to the Daily Journal report on Friday, February 2. A couple of amateur radio operators, or HAMs, set up low-power operations to contact the outside world. Smith McDougal of Tupelo and Orville Gulseth of Verona kept lines open as they had power.
Meanwhile, Southern Bell sent repair crew into the city to help restore services. The Journal even lost its teletype access to United Press and had to rely on wire news sent in from other sources via buses that managed to plough through Tupelo. Buses and trains managed their routes, but ran “very late,” the Journal noted.
Industries operated with skeleton crews or shut down completely. A story inside the Journal’s Friday edition reported that four garment plants worked with reduced labor forces on Wednesday and Thursday before closing until possibly Monday, when the NWS expected the system to clear the region. Blue Bell’s six plants also worked on a scaled-down production schedule because the company depended on trucks for supplies, and trucks couldn’t get through.
On a brighter note, Carnation announced it would continue full operations. The company’s biggest issue rested in getting milk in from dairies.
And children enjoyed the days out of school. A couple of girls featured in one of the storm stories admitted they shunned the textbooks and read comics or lighter material while hitting the refrigerator for ample snacks.
Sound familiar?