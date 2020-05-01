Years ago, up around where The Mall at Barnes Crossing sits now, evolved another Tupelo first out of the barns of Ruff Dairy Farm. Back in 1934 the Ruff family, concerned about the rise of undulant fever caused by brucellosis from drinking unpasteurized milk, built a small pasteurization plant to help curb the illness. They already milked about 90 cows a day, including some Jersey cows, imported from the Isle of Jersey off the coast of France.
The family and some workers milked, ran the product through a pasteurizer, and bottled the goodness to deliver throughout Tupelo, twice a day – a pint in the morning and a quart in the afternoon, according to an interview in 1999 with Balfour William Ruff Sr., which is part of the University of Southern Mississippi’s oral history collection.
The deliveries proved constant, even after the devastating tornado that ripped through Tupelo in 1936. The Ruff Farm workers and family picked their way through debris, searching for customers, and finding them in various places. The customers who wanted the milk, received the product. If they didn’t have the money, the Ruff Farm representatives told them to pay when they could.
Although innovative with the pasteurization, and eventually the homogenization of milk, Ruff Farm did not receive the Jersey stock until after Rex Reed and others begin to import the heifers into Tupelo. Balfour Ruff said the cattle would come from the Isle of Jersey into New York, where the government quarantined the stock before the cows arrived in Tupelo. Once in the city, the animals occupied a barn at the Tupelo Fairgrounds, about where City Hall stands today.
On the day of the sale, interested farmers would gather outside the barn. The sale administrators would place numbers in a hat for farmers to draw from. The lower the number, the sooner a farmer could go into the barn and pick out a heifer, but only one. Ruff said at one sale his family’s representative drew a seven. He picked out one cow. On return, he drew another number to select a second cow. Those two Jersey cows cost $1,000 each.
Later, under the auspices of the Community Development Foundation and encouraged by Daily Journal publisher/owner George McLean, Ruff Farms and several other dairies in the area participated in the artificial insemination program to improve their herds. This, too, proved successful. For nearly three decades, Ruff Farms delivered its milk to customers in Tupelo, West Point, Baldwyn and local schools, community colleges and even the Works Progress Administration camps.
Ruff Farms sold its operation in 1955 to Barber Pure Milk of Birmingham, Ala. Barber Milk continued to produce milk and milk products after Dean Foods of Dallas purchased the Alabama company in 1997. In 2019 Dean filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but said it would continue production. On Monday, bankruptcy filings showed the Court had approved for Dairy Farmers of America to take over Dean for $433 million in assets. However, bondholders of Borden Dairy and Dean suggested to the Court that if the DFA sale did not occur, the two companies could merge. Borden Dairy also has filed for bankruptcy. The US Department of Justice would have to approve any such merger because of anti-trust laws.