Back in 1954, the Mississippi Legislature created the Mississippi State Sovereignty Commission, a taxpayer-funded spy agency to prevent desegregation in the state. The Sovereignty Commission consisted of an executive director and several agents, many of whom were former and retired FBI agents or investigators with the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol or other police agencies in the state.
The creation of the Sovereignty Commission was the direct result of the filing of Brown vs. Topeka, Kansas Board of Education, a landmark federal case decided in 1955 by the U.S. Supreme Court that would eventually see schools across the nation ordered to desegregate. State officials worked tirelessly to prevent this.
One of the early great targets of the Sovereignty Commission rested in the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. The documents Sihya Smith and I uncovered were dated before the assassination of Field Secretary Medgar Evers by Byron De La Beckwith in 1963.
Investigators came up to Tupelo several times during the late 1950s to inquire about certain African Americans they labeled as “instigators,” primarily because of their association with the NAACP. These investigators, including Hal DeCell, who targeted in October 1957 a Tupelo man by the name of Hubert Lee Addison. The report to Executive Director Ney Gore, misspells Addison’s name as “Huber,” but states the name could be something else. This was a standard problem with the Sovereignty Commission, which relied chiefly on word-of-mouth from various white officials, business owners, or others sympathetic to massive resistance to desegregation, including some Black informants.
In the memo, DeCell says Addison is “living high on the hog,” and selling items in the Black community, but that’s not his only source of income. Addison was believed to be 37 years old at the time. Further, DeCell says Addison traveled “extensively in Lee County, making visits to other towns.” The investigator noted Addison drove a red and white Mercury with a Lee County tag. DeCell noted Addison would become a subject for further investigation.
Here is another issue with the so-called spy agency. The files are seemingly incomplete, or DeCell never followed up on his probe into Addison’s travels or so-called instigation of Black folk or leadership, if any, of the NAACP here in Tupelo. This is the only document in the file regarding Addison, and nobody the Oren Dunn City Museum has contacted seems to remember him.
In 1960, H. A. Boren, another investigator for the Commission, filed a detailed report on Lee County and African Americans, in particular, who lived in Tupelo at the time. Boren began by looking at specific demographics, including the number of Black registered voters, which he said numbered 150 out of about 15,000 registered voters. Boren noted that some African Americans had attempted to register, approximately four, with no success. “Unfortunately, a few whites give encouragement to some of the Negro leaders regarding voting, and some of the Negroes have complained to the whites relative to being denied registration rights. We feel our circuit clerk is in a position to defend his position,” Boren writes. This report lists Paul Grissom as the Lee County circuit clerk at the time.
Additionally, Boren mentioned that many Blacks in Tupelo owned their own homes, worked as laborers, owned businesses, and had accumulated a certain lifestyle better than their counterparts in Northeast Mississippi. Key to this, Boren seems to say, is education among those in the Black community, although still in a segregated school. He discusses the role of S.L. Ratliff, who had served George Washington Carver School in Tupelo for 25 years, in support of the segregated system of education.
Despite the positive aspects of Tupelo life, Boren singled out several Black leaders as targets because of their involvement in the NAACP. These individuals included Dr. W. A. Zuber, and, known only by last names, because, again, investigators did not file complete reports, were Kirksey, an operator at a local funeral home and burial association; Bobo, a former partner of Talbert of Talbert Funeral Home; C.C. Coleman, leader among Black ministers and active in the NAACP; Eugene DeBow, a café operator that “whites suspected a troublemaker;” Rev. Parson, “left town by reason of his integration views;” Amos Reese, retired “and reports his full support;” U. Sims, principal of Nettleton Negro High School; and Seagers, “who has been head of Shannon Negro High School for 20 years.”
Sihya and I know from our study of this Commission that white people also were targeted, including newspaper owner George McLean and businessman and political leader Jack Reed, Sr. We’ll get to those stories in a future column.