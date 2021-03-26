We didn’t know Oren Dunn. He died in early December 1996.
Yet, here at the Oren Dunn City Museum, we’ve come to know him well. We see his handiwork every time we walk through the door.
A native of Coweta, Okla., Dunn moved to Tupelo in 1972 as a retiree from Northrop Aircraft Co., where he spent 30 years. He didn’t stay retired. He went to work for Hancock Textile Co., and retired again in 1983.
Apparently, the leisure life didn’t appeal to Dunn. He lobbied the Tupelo City Council and then-Mayor James (Jimmy) Caldwell to house a museum in the barns and silos that once were part of Forest Lake Farms, now known as Ballard Park.
Dunn succeeded. He asked for a salary of only $1 a year to make the job of creator/curator legal. By 1984, the museum, then called the Tupelo City Museum, opened. Dunn took in and cataloged artifacts, planned and designed exhibits, enlisted volunteers, and led tours.
Indeed, he proved a do-it-all kind of guy, right up until the day he was admitted to the North Mississippi Medical Center because of heart issues. Within a week, Dunn passed away.
The body might be gone, but the spirit — the legacy lives.
Those of us who have followed in his footsteps have added our own touches to the museum. Dunn envisioned a place where people could see history “from prehistoric times to the space age.”
Shortly after his death, the city council voted to name the museum in its founder’s honor — thus, the Oren Dunn City Museum.
For nearly a year, we have closed the doors to the museum. Through the Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau, the city council, Mayor Jason Shelton, Tupelo Parks and Recreation Director Alex Farned, we’ve gone through some changes. We think you’ll like the new look, but we’ve maintained the philosophy of “from prehistoric times to the space age.”
On May 1, we’ll throw open our doors to the public for the first time. We’ll host the Dudie’s Burger Festival and invite the public in to see the Oren Dunn City Museum Legacy project.
Thanks to you all out there in Tupelo, the surrounding area and our out-of-town guests, we can show you an updated version of Oren Dunn’s vision for a museum to tell the history of his adopted city.
We look forward to seeing you on May 1. Details on the Dudie’s Burger Festival coming soon.