Construction crews managed to complete the Mobile & Ohio Railroad in Tupelo prior to the coming of the Civil War, despite ups and downs because of economic circumstances. The railroad ran north and south through Tupelo, right along present-day Front Street. It is primarily why Tupelo became a city.
The construction crews and others needed places to stay during construction of the line, so saloons, boarding houses and hotels sprouted up on the opposite side of Front Street from the tracks. Main Street ran adjacent, and merchants built their stores there to avoid the saloons and questionable nature of the boarding houses.
When the Civil War broke out, at least one of the hotels became a barracks of sorts for Confederate soldiers. Nearby, another building evolved into a prison for escaped slaves, Union soldiers and Unionists – folks who opposed secession and attempted to escape to the North to avoid conscription into the Confederate forces.
What building became the prison depends on the writer of a particular history. In his dissertation, Vaughn Grisham claims one of the hotels next to the makeshift barracks became a prison. But a first-person account from the Rev. John H. Aughey claims the prison had once stood as a store in Tupelo.
Aughey was a Unionist. He pastored three Presbyterian churches – two in Choctaw County and one in Attala County. He, his wife and daughter lived about 12 miles from Kosciusko at the time of secession. During the election, he went into the polls to vote and asked for a Union ballot. When told there was none, he took a slip of paper and wrote on it “Union ballot,” then dropped it in the box. This raised the ire of the local vigilante group.
After two attempts on his life, the New York-born Aughey gathered his family and took off for Corinth, where he could surrender to Union forces and return to the North. The road to Corinth, generally leading from Central Mississippi to the East Tennessee line, was fraught with deception and danger. Unionists, like Aughey, were shot, hanged or imprisoned if caught by the vigilantes.
Aughey had reached Union lines and was prepared to get across with his family when he chose to pay a debt for a friend. The issue being that the debt was owed to a secessionist who turned him over to Confederate troops. They marched him down to Saltillo, where the commander decided Aughey would be housed in the Tupelo prison until they could decide what to do with him.
The prison, writes Aughey in a book “Tupelo,” published in 1888, was infested with vermin that crawled all over them. Prisoners slept on the store’s plank floor, also covered with critters that had become stuck in the old molasses once spilled on the floor. The first night he slept there, his coat stuck to the mire. Food, he said, amounted to bug-laced cornbread and water from a nearby well prisoners were forced to fetch each day. That is, if they survived. More often than not, Confederate soldiers just took prisoners out and shot them to make room for more.
Aughey escaped by pulling up loose planks from the floor and scooting beneath the building, past the hotel and toward Gum Pond. Days later, he reached Corinth again and escaped to the North.
As the war progressed, 180 miles of track, trestles and bridges were destroyed by Union troops. The hotels, saloons and boarding houses were burned. Aughey survived. He lived until 1911.