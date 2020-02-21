Odell Agnew may be retired, but he still takes the court. “For love of the game,” says the 81-year-old, once a member of the Harlem Clowns West Coast Squad.
That Agnew would have a stellar career in basketball seemed predetermined from his last two years at George Washington Carver High School (1958-1960). That set shot would develop and push him further up the ranks. He took to the court at Alcorn State University as a 6-5 shooting guard who sometimes played center. During his career, Agnew amassed 1,633 points with a single season record in 1963 of 576 points.
After college ball, Agnew trekked up to New York for a tryout with the Knicks. “They drafted me, but then they cut me from the team,” he said. Undiscouraged, Agnew continued to seek out ways to follow his dream.
His next stop proved a winner. He walked onto a basketball court in Northern California and found his spot with the Harlem Clowns. Al “Runt” Pullins, an original Harlem Globetrotter, pulled away from the team owned by Abe Saperstein and formed his own in 1934. He adopted the name Harlem Clowns to differentiate from the Globetrotters, although for a while, Pullins used the Globetrotter moniker as well. Oddly enough, neither the Clowns nor the Globetrotters had home bases in Harlem. Instead, Chicago, where Pullins had broken high school records with his speed, ball handling and shooting, provided a home for both teams.
Pullins organized the Clowns during the Jim Crow era, when the ranks of professional basketball, much like baseball, filled up with whites only until 1950, when African Americans began to play in the NBA. The early 1970s, even many California institutions didn’t prove much different than the Jim Crow South regarding African Americans, said Agnew, who recalled team members having to stick together in towns where the Clowns played ball, going in the back of restaurants to receive a meal and having to “stay in hotels in the hood,” instead of resting in better accommodations. The constant companionship, though, created a close-knit team similar to a family, he said.
The guys had a good time, despite the long rides in Checker Cabs and the drab rooms on the road. Of course, the games kept Agnew pushing on that squad for 17 years. The journeys saw him in various places, with the season beginning in Canada. In 1972, a sportswriter for the Terrance-Kittimat Daily Herald in Victoria, British Columbia, hailed Agnew as an “all-time great.” Seems Agnew could sink baskets consistently from center court. The Sammamish Valley News out of Washington declared Agnew as “one of the foremost set shot artists in the game.”
After retirement, Agnew stayed 34 years in California, then moved to Las Vegas, but found his way back home to Baldwyn in 2014. He’s not idle. He works out regularly. He never had drinking or smoking issues with which to deal. He takes no medicines and claims he is in perfect shape.
Agnew also offers advice to young people in sports, especially basketball. He encourages them to stay “out of the streets and the clubs.” Players should give all they have on the floor and leave it there, taking nothing for granted. After all, someone who aspires to make a name in sports, like Agnew, does it for love of the game.