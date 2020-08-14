This day as I write, working in the Oren Dunn City Museum, stands as mixed with joy and sadness. The joy stems from working alongside assistant curator Sihya Smith and yelling across the room, “Look what I found out! Let’s dig deeper into this,” or hearing her say, “I can’t believe this. Listen to this!”
But today a little of that enthusiasm is dampened. See, at one time, up until six years ago, Bruce Smith would call me or drop by my place and say, “Did you know?” Without fail, Bruce would launch into some quirky, neat fact related to history – more times than not, about Tupelo’s history.
See, we can’t hear that voice rimmed with excitement and happiness because a drunk driver took Bruce from us early one morning. And on this date, six years ago, a piece of Tupelo history died.
Anyone who knew Bruce could attest to his encyclopedic knowledge of nearly anything related to history or music or a dozen other subjects. He was a voracious reader. He explored the nooks and crannies of a subject and, then, he shared.
The son of an attorney appointed by Attorney General J.P. Coleman to carry the weight of the prosecution of the accused murderers of Emmett Till, Bruce participated annually in a discussion of the trial – of how his father discovered the whereabouts and arranged for protection of the key witnesses for the prosecution. Among those included Till’s uncle, Mose Wright, whose famous “thar’s him,” as he pointed to one of the defendants still rings through civil rights history.
Bruce lived through that awful summer and told the story of threats to the family and letters of praise and disdain with passion and, yes, even reverence.
He loved leading tours through Falkner country during the annual Faulkner conference at the University of Mississippi, walking scholars and visitors through the same streets and sidewalks the “Old Colonel” and his progeny, including William Faulkner, traveled. At the time of his death, among many projects he talked about, a favorite was the biography of Col. William Clark Falkner. He loved our neighboring Union County Heritage Museum in New Albany, especially the garden with plants from every Faulkner novel.
The other day at the museum, Sihya discovered a plat drawing of Highland Circle in our archives. I recalled how Bruce assembled information about the neighborhood and wrote the meticulous narrative that placed the neighborhood on the National Register of Historic Places. We talked for hours about his project, the ancillary information he gathered as he footnoted the overview, and the photography needed to make the submission complete. In the Mississippi Department of Archives and History is a copy of the same plat drawing we have here in the museum.
It would take a book to tell you how much he contributed to the community – his lectures about the program for the then-Tupelo Symphony held in the hall at the Link Centre before the symphony performances, his columns that reviewed the performances, his tales of New York as he worked for Columbia Artists Management and little tidbits about the artists he managed, his depth of knowledge about the Civil War and Jefferson Davis, and his love for good food.
Everyone who was touched by the life of Bruce Smith gained something invaluable from his kindness, generosity, and his breadth of knowledge. Indeed, six years ago, Tupelo lost her best historian.