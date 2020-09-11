While working through our renovation time here at the Oren Dunn City Museum, I’ve been reading about specific eras in the Tupelo story. Most recently, I’ve burrowed down into the Civil War with emphasis on the Battle of Brice’s Crossroads and the Battle of Tupelo/Harrisburg.
After a grasp of the general through reading Shelby Foote’s wonderful series, I picked up Tom Parson’s book on the Battle of Tupelo/Harrisburg, “Work for Giants.” Great, detailed book that delves into the personal letters written by foot soldiers on both sides as well as the politics that surrounded decision making for the United States and Confederate army movements.
Looking for more detail, I turned to Mississippi Now, an online service of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History to read essays written by various historians and researchers about particular topics in Mississippi history. There came the nugget in an essay written by Shelby Harriel, a mathematics instructor from Pearl River Community College in Perkinston, about Albert D.J. Cashier, a U.S. soldier who fought in several battles in Mississippi with the 95th Illinois Infantry.
Only, Albert D.J. Cashier was born Jennie Hodgers, an Irish immigrant who lived in Illinois. Her story is told in more detail in Harriel’s book, “Behind the Rifle: Women Soldiers in Civil War Mississippi,” published in 2019 by University Press of Mississippi.
Before jumping full-steam into Cashier’s story, Harriel lays the groundwork for her slim volume by explaining that very little is known about the women who fought in the Civil War for a variety of reasons – mostly because they had to keep their identities secret because the law forbade women from serving as soldiers, society frowned upon women dressing as males and, if discovered, they could bring shame to their families. Sources for research are few, chiefly because the discovered women’s service would be expunged from the official record.
But Cashier’s story is a little different. Records exist. Her early history, writes Harriel, is rife with suppositions and stuff of legends. Did she come to America as a stowaway? Did she have a twin brother and her mom dressed them the same? In spite of the questions, she seemed to have dressed as a man, taken advantage of the better wages offered to men in the late 19th century, and worked as a farmer and shepherd before joining the 95th Illinois Infantry, Company G.
During the battle for Vicksburg, a Confederate soldier captured the 5-foot, 3-inch Cashier at an outpost. She escaped by snatching the Confederate’s rifle and popping him with it before hustling back to the U.S. Army’s side. After Vicksburg fell, Cashier and others of the 95th Illinois were ordered to Natchez. From Natchez, Cashier participated with her company in the Red River Campaign, and then returned to Mississippi to fight at Brice’s Crossroads.
Harriel writes the battle had begun when the 95th Illinois arrived. Soldiers fell to the right and to the left. Cashier emerged without a scratch.
Cashier mustered out on Aug. 17, 1865, with 40 battles and skirmishes on the record. She settled in Saunemin in 1869, where she continued to live as a man, working at odd jobs and, eventually, applying for and receiving her pension. At one of these odd jobs, cleaning a yard for a state senator, he accidentally ran over Cashier and broke her leg. The physician who treated Cashier, discovered the gender. He kept Cashier’s secret.
After the accident, Cashier went into the Quincy Veterans’ Home until two years later, suffering from dementia, Cashier was transferred to Watertown State Hospital. The secret became public knowledge. Cashier died on Oct. 15, 1915.
If we try to attach labels, one might say gender dysphoria caused Jennie Hodgers to live as Albert Cashier. But Harriel explains that many who fought simply did so because they were patriotic, wanted to escape the strict code of conduct for Victorian women, sought revenge, or to avoid oppression or jail.
We don’t know, and that’s the intriguing thing about history.