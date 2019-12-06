This morning I’ll stop by a local fast-food place on the way into the Oren Dunn City Museum for a couple of special sausage biscuits. It’s a weekly ritual now. Just a way to say thank you to a couple of guys who make working at the museum fun.
Tony Lute is the long-time curator of the Tupelo Veterans Museum. I really believe he has been downstairs with his collection since Moses parted the Red Sea. (He’ll argue with me on this point and say he was there before Moses). That’s part of the joy of Tony – his sassiness.
When folk come into the museum, many times, Tony will greet them because he sits at the front more often than in the museum for the veterans. Usually, he sits to catch his breath. If anything needs moving or taken in or out, or if something needs a touch, it’s Tony who delivers the muscle. He does this as a volunteer, a part of the museum family. And he does this with joy.
When Della Poston, the museum’s assistant curator, and I begin planning an exhibit or a change in the museum, Tony generally sits in. He’s fearless when it comes to telling us if we have the history correct or the proper tone with which to present the exhibit. Actually, his comments are welcomed. Take a look at his museum, and you’ll see what I mean.
The first time I toured the Veterans Museum, I was with a group of other folk from Tupelo. I was amazed at the dignity and the respect he had for his artifacts and archives. His museum is laid out in an organized way – something I took to heart about 3-1/2 months ago when I became curator of the Oren Dunn City Museum.
But there’s much more. He has the stories to match the artifacts. He tells them in entertaining, Tony style. People rave over his presentations on social media. Tony loves his country and his museum is a meeting place for many veterans.
One of those – and the recipient of the other sausage biscuit – is Allen Sudduth. An amateur radio operator, or HAM, Allen comes into the Oren Dunn City Museum each morning to check the overnight messages in the Veterans Museum. He does not slip in quietly. Oh, no. He rouses us with an off-key version of O Solo Mio, just to let us know he’s in the house.
Like Tony, Allen is one of those guys we count on. He has dressed like Captain Edward John Smith, the captain of the Titanic (after all, the radio is located in the Titanic Room), and has touched folk all over the world, most recently, talking to those enduring the Atlantic hurricanes last summer in Haiti and the Bermuda Islands.
He’s a great sport when we need something musical in the Oren Dunn City Museum. During our recent open house after the lighting of Ballard Park, Allen set up his karaoke machine with Christmas carols, much to the delight of children and adults. He’ll sing for us occasionally and he has a beautiful voice, having delivered classics professionally. Other times, Allen will sit at the piano in the Oren Dunn City Museum and give us a taste of Floyd Cramer, better than Cramer did back in the ‘60s.
So, you see, these biscuits are really nothing compared to the companionship, the kindness these two guys bring to the workplace each day. They truly make working fun.