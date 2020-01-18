About the time the village of Gum Pond began to woo the Mobile and Ohio Railroad to come through, Simon Wolf, a Jewish peddler, decided to settle here in 1853 and open a store. Wolf followed a trend among many itinerant Jewish street traders of the time. He settled in a village in the South, opened a shop and became one of the first merchants in the town.
Henry L. Watson in his column, “Front Porch,” published in the journal Southern Culture, points out that small villages in the antebellum South became the incubators for larger Jewish communities through their synagogues, men’s and women’s clubs and other endeavors.
Wolf led the way in Tupelo. Others, including Emil Strauss, came in and set up businesses in the growing town. We know a little more about Strauss because he invited Jews and Gentiles to the dinner following the December 1886 bris for his son. The editor of The Tupelo Journal, likely Capt. J.H. Miller, published an item, including the names of other notables who attended the party.
Through the newspaper, we know that Strauss, a German-born emigrant, owned the local butcher shop. He held memberships in the Knights of Pythias and the Masonic Lodge. Later, as he and his wife celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, the newspaper noted that most people in Tupelo went to their house and took presents. Today, Strauss Street behind the Walgreens at Crosstown is named for this early businessman and leader.
The Jewish community in Tupelo never grew to giant proportions. During the Great Depression, fewer than 20 Jewish families resided in Tupelo. At the turn of the decade, enough Jews lived in Northeast Mississippi to form the Northeast Mississippi Sisterhood. Marion Paltz and Mrs. Sol Weiner led the group.
Two years later, Carrie Scharf, a member of the Sisterhood, started the first Sunday school held in Tupelo City Hall. In 1938, Sol Weiner started the B’nai Brith Lodge, But Temple B’nai Israel did not come into being until Aug. 24, 1939.
As Tupelo developed into a manufacturing hub, and as World War II ended, the Jewish population in Lee County grew to about 200 families, mostly folk in the retail business, including Allen’s, Kuhn’s, Kleban and Matz and Pltez’s Dry Goods as well as Weiner’s Department Store. Lewis Fooks had the Chevrolet dealership.
As the population grew, the demand for a temple location did as well. The congregation used space over Biggs Furniture Store in the early 1950s, but by 1956, decided a building had become necessary.
Manny Davis, an Okolona businessman, made a large contribution and said he would match those of other members of the temple. The donations rolled in. Money came from the local community and from Jews from all over the nation. At least 41 percent of the money raised for Temple B’nai Israel came from Gentiles, according to the encyclopedia. Other funds came from local banks, manufacturing companies and other businesses. Sept. 1, 1957, marked the dedication of the building with then-Mayor James Ballard giving the remarks.
Through the years, the Jewish community in Tupelo has waned. About 35 families make up the congregation. Temple B’nai Israel stands in Joyner and provides a meeting place for the Joyner Neighborhood Association and many other educational and informative programs as well as standing as a place of worship through lay leadership.