You can touch it. You can see it. You can hear it. You can taste it. That’s history – at least that is how history should be in a museum.
Mayor Jason Shelton is allowing me his op-ed space this week to invite you to be part of telling the Tupelo Story at the Oren Dunn City Museum. As most of you know, I’ve moved over as the new curator of our museum.
The one question I’m asked the most is, “Who is Oren Dunn?” Fortunately, that’s an easy one. Mr. Dunn was the first curator of the museum. It is because of him and his vision that we are there with doors open ready for you to come inside and explore our history.
But as they say, you’ll have to excuse our dust – figuratively and literally. We’re reorganizing at the museum. Our new board of directors should meet shortly to help keep our assistant curator, Della Poston, and me focused on our mission and tasks. Additionally, Della and I have begun reaching out to some of you to enhance our ability to tell the All-America City’s story.
For example, we want to share the successes of our Tupelo Public School District, including sports. In doing so, we want to tell the story of our championship winning high school sports teams. Our school district has given us a nod, thanks to Dr. Rob Picou, Art Dobbs, Dr. Eddie Moore and Gregg Ellis, and has agreed to provide us with some recent history.
Yet, we also want to tell the story of Carver High School’s award winning teams. Tupelo, you’ve stepped forward, thanks to Council President Nettie Davis, Charles Penson, and just the other night we made the acquaintance of Sam Bell, the quarterback of that 1955 Carver championship football team.
We can tell the Tupelo Story in so many ways. Many of you will be asked to allow us to make a video of a conversation with you as we talk about your recollections of Tupelo. Others will be asked to loan us special items for extra-special exhibits throughout the year. Still, more will be asked to volunteer as docents at the museum. We need your help.
In return, you will receive the best, most accurate telling of Tupelo’s history we can deliver. That telling means changing exhibits, creating a cohesive timeline of events told in various ways, and shoring those exhibits up with events featuring the history makers in some fashion.
The Oren Dunn City Museum will remain in flux. You will not see the same museum twice within six months because to tell the entire story, we must tell it in pieces easily digested – like a fine meal.
Come. Feel. See. Hear. Taste. Use all your senses at the Oren Dunn City Museum.