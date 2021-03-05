One of the jewels in our archives at the Oren Dunn City Museum comes from the pen of Vera “Sugarmeter” Dukes. Many of you will remember her as a school bus driver and English teacher.
She also wrote a book, “I Am Somebody,” in which she urged her readers to “recharge, revive and rethink our priorities.”
Inside the manuscript she drops nuggets of wisdom. For example, Dukes talks about good manners and her mom, who insisted on them. The rule: Do not hurt your hostess’ feeling by not cleaning your plate.
Dukes followed her mama’s orders to the letter, even when a hostess placed a piece of plastic parsley on her plate. She explained to the hostess, “…that Mama told us to eat everything on our plates whether we wanted to or not.”
She also weaves stories about the people who lived on “the Hill,” as she called it. This stands as a great history of individuals who made Park Hill thrive. At one time, Park Hill flourished with doctors’ offices, parks, the Elks Club, churches, cafes, George Washington Carver School and stores in a community of houses filled with families, each with their own precious history.
Dukes took these stories from a column she wrote for the Daily Journal. One that drew our attention featured Harry Grayson, or “Big Harry,” as she called him. Dukes recalls 1949 when she worked at Porter’s Grocery Store. Valeria, her sister, returned home from Lane College in Jackson, Tenn., and brought into the store with her “this little, short, thin-as-a-rail man.” It was Harry Grayson. He had come to ask for Valeria’s hand in marriage.
As the years passed, Dukes went to college outside the state but returned to Carver to complete her student teaching requirement. Harry found her a job there at home. The rest of the story has Harry Grayson leading Carver as its principal through desegregation and, then, becoming the first principal at Green Street School. For 34 years, Duke’s “Big Harry” educated children in Tupelo. He also served on the city’s first biracial committee – a reason Tupelo fared much better than other cities during an explosive Civil Rights era.
Dukes also writes about the 1950s, when Black parents would use U.S. Sen. Theodore Bilbo, an unrepentant bigot, to scare their children to “toe the line.” At that time, Park Hill had its own restaurants, the Dixie Bell movie theater, the Harlem Grill, a teen hangout.
She refers to Sam Cook’s song “A Change is Gonna Come” and tells us Palmer Foster has become the first Black person to have an executive position in the Lee District of the Yocona Area Council of Boy Scouts. Carver graduates migrate to colleges outside of Mississippi and many do not return. Those who do join the Freedom Riders who come to Tupelo. Their parents fear for their safety.
Shake Rag becomes a victim of Urban Renewal and the Downtown Mall takes its place. “We can no longer say that we live in every section of Tupelo. We are all living on the Hill,” Dukes writes. “These are turbulent times.”
Dukes and others survived the chaos of change. She expanded her reach before she died in 2015 to serve on the Downtown Tupelo Main Street partnership, the Lee County Library Board of Directors and the Oren Dunn City Museum Board.
Once only allowed in the Lyric Theater through a side door facing Church Street, Dukes later became a member of the Tupelo Community Theater and played roles in several productions. In 2005 she received the Woman of the Year honor from the Junior Auxiliary.
Indeed, the title to this rich manuscript rings true – Vera Dukes was somebody.