Tupelo, MS (38804)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 89F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 74F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.