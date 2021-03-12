One of the bright spots in any city rests in its public library. The same holds true for Tupelo. The Lee County Library on North Madison Street provides a bevy of services – including books for its patrons – and free of charge.
The Lee County Library owes its being to women, especially Aileene Adams, who had graduated from Emory University back during the Great Depression and returned home to Tupelo. The New Deal had taken off in the region. In Tupelo, the Work Progress Administration began to run at full steam.
In “The History and Growth of Lee County Library,” edited by Elizabeth Boren Green, the story goes that the WPA required a sign for each project. So, Adams made a sign, “Lee County Library,” and put it in the window of what would become the library.
By 1939, the Lee County Library contained few books and fewer funds. Its first librarian, Helen Foster, worked for free. She persisted, aided by many other women who formed the first library association. In 1941, the Lee County Board of Supervisors voted to maintain the library for $1,500 the first year. Foster became chairperson of the library board.
The ladies of the library did not stop with the sign, though. Prior to the supervisors’ financial help, the board, including Kersey McLean and Myrtle Kimes, along with Mrs. Jim Lynch, all of Tupelo, set goals of 2,000 books and a bookmobile to reach the rural folk in Lee County. Bert Lauderdale of Shannon and Ira Caldwell of Baldwyn also served on this board. Together, they all formed committees throughout Lee County.
The committees carried the message in meetings at various homes and public places. Committee members sold the idea of more books and service to the rural areas to key business leaders and to members of social and civic clubs. The effort continued as homemaker clubs held bake sales or sold quilts to raise money for the projects. Finally, supporters of the library walked door-to-door, asking for at least $1 for the library.
Books rolled in. The shop at the National Youth Administration said it would build the bookmobile’s body for free. The women of the library had to obtain the materials. Finding metal during this era proved onerous. Foster went to a supporter, Roy McCarty, and he gave her letters to introduce her to every Memphis-located metal shop. Foster and V.E. Bradley convinced the metal workers that if war broke out, the bookmobile could become an ambulance.
The metal came. W.B. Fields and Bob Reed paid for the chassis. The schools contracted with the bookmobile service to help provide books to students. More books arrived.
By the time the National Youth Administration completed the body, the mobile library could carry 1,500 books out to people in the county. The library group dubbed their bookmobile, “Eve.”