A disgruntled reader recently forwarded the following to me.
I have edited it a good bit, taking out parts that weren’t fit for printing in a family newspaper, and also inserting parts that aren’t fit for printing in a family newspaper.
If you find it offensive, sexist, or not funny, I accept no responsibility. If you think it’s hilarious, I take full credit.
Basically, the below is a quiz that measures how well men are treating their special lady friends, using an easy-to-follow point system of merit/demerit that I don’t understand at all. You will be graded at the end of class.
Simple duties
You make the bed.....+1
You make the bed, but forget to add the decorative pillows..... 0
You throw the bedspread over rumpled sheets..... -1
You leave the toilet seat up...... -5
You replace the toilet paper roll when it is empty..... 0
When the toilet paper roll is barren, you resort to Kleenex..... -1
When the Kleenex runs out you use the next bathroom..... -2
You check out a suspicious noise at night.... 0
You check out a suspicious noise and it is nothing.....0
You check out a suspicious noise and it is something..... +5
You pummel it with a six iron..... +10
It’s a plant ....... -40
At the party
You stay by her side the entire party...... 0
You stay by her side for a while, then leave to chat with a college buddy...... -2
Named Tiffany....... -4
Tiffany is a dancer....... -10
Her birthday
You remember her birthday...... 0
You buy a card and flowers..... 0
You take her out to dinner..... 0
You take her out to dinner and it’s not a sports bar..... +1
Okay, it is a sports bar..... -2
And it’s all-you-can-eat night..... -3
It’s a sports bar, it’s all-you-can-eat night, and your face is painted the colors of your favorite team..... -10
A night out with the boys
Go with a pal...... 0
The pal is happily married...... +1
The pal is single...... -7
He drives a Corvette....... -10
A night out with her
You take her to a movie..... +2
You take her to a movie she likes..... +4
You take her to a movie you hate...... +6
You take her to a movie you like...... -2
It’s called “Death Cop 3”...... -3
Which features Cyborgs that eat humans.... -9
You lied and said it was a foreign film about orphans..... -15
Your physique
You develop a noticeable pot belly....... -15
You develop a noticeable pot belly & exercise to get rid of it...... +10
You develop a noticeable pot belly and resort to loose jeans and baggy Hawaiian shirts. -30
You say, “It doesn’t matter, you have one too.”...... .-800
The big question
She asks, “Does this dress make me look fat?”
You hesitate in responding..... -10
You reply, “Where?”....... -35
You reply, “No, I think it’s your butt.”...... -100
Any other response....... -20
Communication
When she wants to talk about a problem: You listen, displaying concern....... 0
You listen, for over 30 minutes....... +5
You relate to her problem and share a similar experience..... +50
You’re mind wanders to sports and you suddenly hear her saying “well, what do you think I should do”...... -50
You listen for more than 30 minutes without looking at the TV..... +100
She realizes this is because you have fallen asleep..... -200
I think I failed. How about you?