As we were sitting around the family room, watching episode after episode of “The Closer” (my wife’s shelter-in-place go-to favorite), I offered aloud a fun fact I had read on the Interwebs.
“Did you know Michael Douglas and Danny DeVito were roommates at one time?,” I blurted out to our confined family o’ five. “Surprised they never were in the ‘Odd Couple’ together.”
My wife nodded in understanding. My children didn’t.
“What’s the Odd Couple?,” my oldest asked.
Followed by my youngest: “Who are Matthew Douglas and Danny DeNiro?”
The Robbins Learning Academy never closes, and neither does my dedication to supplying useless knowledge to my lovely and talented readers. And you too.
So, I cranked up the Google machine and found some more “Celebrity Roommates” to share.
Famous roommates, they be:
• Former Vice President Al Gore and actor Tommy Lee Jones – They were roommates at Harvard, where Jones was a fullback on the football team.
• Robin Williams and Christopher Reeve – The actors who played Mork and Superman, now both deceased, were roommates at Juilliard.
• Ving Rhames and Stanley Tucci – The two character actors were college roommates. Tucci is credited with giving Rhames his nickname “Ving” – short for Irving.
• Judd Apatow and Adam Sandler – The two comedians lived together in Los Angeles while trying to break into show business.
• Holly Hunter and Frances McDormand – Were roommates at Yale, then later as young actresses in New York.
• Burt Reynolds and Lee Corso – The late, great actor and Corso, of ESPN College Game Day fame, were roommates as players on Florida State’s football team. They were also friends and classmates with former MLB manager Dick Howser.
• Gene Hackman and Dustin Hoffman – The two famous actors were non-famous roommates at the beginning of their careers.
• Ryan Gosling and Justin Timberlake – Gosling lived with Timberlake’s family for six months while they appeared on the “Mickey Mouse Club” as youngsters.
• David Lynch and Peter Wolf – The acclaimed, odd filmmaker and acclaimed, odd lead singer of the J.Geils Band were roommates while in school in Boston, until Lynch kicked Wolf out for not paying his share of the rent.
• Lindsay Lohan and Raven-Symone – Lohan lived with Raven-Symone for a little more than a year, but Raven-Symone said she was only there “about three times.”
• John Cusack and Jeremy Piven – The two actors lived together in Chicago, then co-starred in 10 films since.
• Robert Downey Jr. and Kiefer Sutherland – The two actors lived together in Los Angeles for three years as young actors.
• Laura Dern and Marianne Williamson – Dern and Williamson, the self-help guru who ran for president this year, were roommates when Dern was a young aspiring actress.
• Jude Law and Ewan McGregor – The two British actors were roomies as young actors in London.
• Conan O’Brien and Jeff Garlin – The two future comics shared an apartment in Chicago as young men.
• Connie Britton and Lauren Graham – The actresses lived together in both New York and Los Angeles.
• Connie Britton and Kirsten Gillibrand – Prior to living with Graham, Britton spent a summer as roommates with Gillibrand, the U.S. senator from New York. The Dartmouth students lived together in China during a summer abroad.
I’ll leave you with the Connie Britton “Two-For” as family-room fun-fact fodder. Say three times quickly.