Thanks to that party-pooping “Star 69,” I can no longer make prank phone calls.
So, now, I just make “pocket calls.”
About a decade ago, I traded in my flip phone for a “smart” phone and, along with it, found a new way to feel stupid, and annoy people.
On “smart” phones, the keypad is open to the elements of my pocket, which almost always includes the usual items: loose change, car keys, a pen or two, breath mints, spear gun, etc.
About a week after getting this phone, I received a call from my sister. I had just returned from a wedding. She was laughing uncontrollably.
“You realized you called us tonight?”
“Huh,” I responded between her giggles.
“How was the wedding?”
Apparently, while I was at the wedding, the items in my pocket dialed my mother’s stored phone number. How? I don’t know. My sister was visiting my mother at the time.
Instead of realizing that this was an unintended mistake and hanging up, they put the call on speaker phone and listened for about 30 minutes as I mingled with the wedding guests, told jokes, informed strangers I was an architect, and sang the lyrics from “Car Wash” while going to the restroom.
They thought it was grand entertainment. I thought it was an odd, unusual occurrence.
As is my custom, I was wrong.
While perhaps odd, my “pocket calls” aren’t unusual – unless you consider once a day unusual. Basically, every day since then, I unknowingly dial someone’s number saved on my phone. If your first name is Allen or last name is Yost (first and last on the alphabetical list), you get a pocket call at least once a week.
And, sometimes, somehow, those between A and Y also receive calls from my pocket. I usually don’t realize I’ve made a pocket call until hours later, when I look at my phone and it informs me that I’ve called someone I don’t recall calling.
I’ve taken steps to avoid making pocket calls – trust me. There’s a keypad lock function on my phone. I utilized that for about a month, until I went fishing and the phone got wet, effectively neutering that function and also the button that hangs up the phone (I must now go through a series of steps to “end call”).
I’ve attempted putting my phone in empty pockets. I’ve changed phones – twice. Recently, my phone made a “pocket call” when it wasn’t in my pocket. It was sitting on a table by itself. And yet pocket calls continue.
And while I sincerely apologize for all the 5:30 a.m. unintentional wake- up calls to my victims, believe me when I claim to suffer as well. Knowing that your every word may be broadcast has certainly put a crimp in my loquaciousness. I have to be careful of what I say, and what I do, and where I hide the evidence.
There’s also the chilling effect of my victims now receiving a phone call from me. I’ve called “wolf” so often, they mistake an actual, sometimes urgent, phone call for one of the pocket variety, and hang up immediately. I don’t blame them.
So, future victims, if you receive a call from my cell phone in the future and I’m whistling the theme from “The Rockford Files,” please accept this preemptive apology. And start accepting my calls when I get a flip phone – if they still make them.