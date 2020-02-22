There is a generally-accepted protocol recognized in men’s restrooms throughout these United States.
Rule #1 is that you don’t look around. Just straight ahead.
Rule #2 is that you generally refrain from conversation. A mild nod of recognition, or perhaps a guttural greeting, is all that is admissible among strangers while approaching a urinal or stall. At a ballgame, however, this etiquette is relaxed – if you are talking about the game at hand.
As a young sportswriter in 1993, I was aware of these canons. The old broadcaster utilizing the urinal next to me in the Sanford Stadium pressbox men’s room probably knew them as well. He just didn’t care.
“Today is the perfect day for trout fishing,” he said to me at halftime of some nondescript Georgia Bulldog game of the Ray Goff-era. He then went on to tell me where the best trout fishing was, and followed with a short anecdote, a fishing tale from long ago in Minnesota. I listened, and followed Rule #1, intently, hovering over the urinal, pretending I wasn’t done.
I didn’t mind the mild breach of etiquette. In fact, I was thrilled Larry Munson was talking to me.
Munson was the popular “Voice of the Georgia Bulldogs” for more than four decades. He died in 2011 at the age of 89.
This past weekend, I was called into action to broadcast a high school basketball game. I don’t do basketball games often, and caught myself slipping into “Munson-isms” during the broadcast. On the ride home, I thought about Munson, and how I miss his distinctive broadcasting style.
I also recalled the following that brought a grin to my face:
• That day in the bathroom, Munson was wearing a white button-down dress shirt with a tie, jogging pants, and tennis shoes. His upper torso was for “show” (fans could only see his upper half from the stands), his bottom half for “go” (maximum comfort). That was his uniform on game day.
• He was always very concerned about student attendance.
“Dogs in an I … handoff to Hearst up the middle … five yard pickup … student section only about 74 percent full at this point, midway through the first quarter.”
• I loved listening to his analysis of other college football games during the pre-game show. Somewhere, sometime, someone from West Virginia really irked him.
He consistently referred to the Mountaineers as the “vastly overrated West Virginia.”
• His sports column.
He stopped writing it years before his death, but we ran it in Valdosta when I worked there. Apparently, he “wrote” his column by talking into a tape recorder and had someone then type it up word-for-word. It sounded just like him.
“I am petrified of Ole Miss coming to Athens this week. Their defensive line looks like a crew of monsters. We’ll be lucky to get out with our teeth. I’ve never really been impressed with Dudley Moore as an actor. Can you believe that last play of the Tennessee/Florida game? My God.”
His style was his and his alone – and mine, for one game.
Nearly 25 years ago, I did my first radio broadcast as our local high school football team’s play-by-play announcer.
Later that week, I listened to the recording of that game. It was undoubtedly the worst Larry Munson imitation in the history of the world. Not knowing how to really “call” a game, I mimicked my favorite – Larry Munson.
And it was beyond horrible.
If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, I guess an appallingly dreadful imitation is the greatest form of flattery. And that it was.
I think I’ve abandoned by Munsonisms (except for the occasional basketball broadcast) and adopted my own style. No one can be that distinctive, or entertaining.
There was only one Larry Munson – and he was the same guy in the broadcast booth as he was in the men’s bathroom.