The United States in 2020, as we near November national elections, is a truth-is-stranger-than-fiction place, and we are facing several worrying election realities:
• Last week the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee, led by Sens. Richard Burr, R-North Carolina, and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, issued the final part of an expansive report detailing an investigation of Russian interference in 2016 U.S. elections.
The committee found even more compelling evidence than Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller and his team, that confirmed not only was Russia interfering in 2016 U.S. elections, but they did so to help President Donald Trump win election.
• Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, continues his investigation through the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee of how the investigation led by Mueller began, and also of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden and their connections to Ukraine.
U.S. intelligence agencies have warned that Johnson’s sources for his Ukraine investigation are Russian operatives, and it has been reported that even Burr and Rubio have told Johnson that his efforts may be helping Russia.
• U.S. intelligence agencies issued a report in February detailing how Russia is again attacking U.S. elections to aid Trump in his re-election bid.
An update from the director of national intelligence earlier this month stressed how important it is that each voter understand that key goals in the Russian disinformation campaign include creating discord among Americans and undermining confidence in U.S. election systems.
• For several months it has been known that U.S. intelligence agencies informed the president that Russia offered bounties to members of the Taliban for killing U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan, and confirmed that payments had been made by Russia to a Taliban account.
However, the president has issued no statement nor given any authorization for any of several recommended retaliatory actions to be taken against Russia as a counter-measure.
• Homeland Security noted in 2016 that Russia had tried cyberattacks on electoral systems in a number of U.S. states. As long ago as 2014 Russia had hacked 500 million Yahoo accounts, and those confirmed cyberattacks have been used in ongoing political disinformation campaigns ever since.
Briefings to the president earlier this year confirmed that Russia has become more effective in their attacks on electoral systems.
• Although Trump has not attacked Russian behavior in any way, for months he has been on a persistent attack against the U.S. Postal Service, particularly claiming that voting by mail is vulnerable to corruption, a claim which has been proven patently false by both state and federal government reviews and independent research groups.
• Could it be that Russia’s efforts to interfere in U.S. elections would be much less effective when people mail in their ballots rather than using computer-dependent voting machines that are vulnerable to cyberattacks?
• Could it be that if Trump is depending on Russia, as he did in 2016, to put him over the top in the 2020 general election, he would not want to upset Putin at this critical time as he pursues re-election?
• Could it be that Trump does not want voters to use mail-in voting because it is not vulnerable to cyberattack and those mail-in ballots would be properly received and legally counted?