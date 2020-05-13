The term “new normal” has all kinds of meanings for different people.
Many businesses are struggling to survive. Some of them have expanded their online footprint, opened new product lines or services that they will continue to offer after reopening, implemented curbside pickup service and/or used other creative methods to bridge this period of restrictions.
As states, cities and towns expand the locations that are able to resume operations, nothing will be as it was before widespread stay-at-home orders began to be imposed in early March.
Mississippi nail salons, barber shops, gyms and some other businesses that offer personal services got the go-ahead to reopen Monday of this week, though stringent cleaning, sanitizing, spacing between customers and maximum occupancy restrictions remain.
And even though businesses are reopening, many people will stay home until they feel more safe in this new environment.
So far about 1.5 million Americans have tested positive for COVID-19 and about 80,000 Americans have died from the illness.
While cases of patients needing hospitalization continue to rise and the death toll is yet unknown, the U.S. Justice Department that is charged with representing the interests of the nation’s citizens in legal cases has joined in with 21 states that are trying to eliminate the ACA. The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in the lawsuit in October.
Throughout the 10 years since the ACA was enacted, the Republican-led Congress has worked to eliminate or weaken it.
The ACA gives all Americans access to affordable health care regardless of employment status or preexisting conditions, and if ever there was a time when it was needed it is now.
A research study reported last year by CNBC found that two-thirds of bankruptcies in the U.S. for about half a million families a year are due to medical issues – either high medical bills or time lost from work due to illness.
Friday’s jobs report shows 26 million Americans have lost their jobs so far in 2020, many of them never to be recovered.
For a nation whose health care system is dominated by employment-based coverage, families will be devastated both in access to care and coverage for illness by this sweeping economic downturn.
Patient advocates have worked for decades to obtain access to affordable health care coverage for all Americans, and Republicans in Congress have been whittling away at the ACA since they gained control of the body in 2012.
From eliminating money to subsidize premiums for individuals and families to reducing the open enrollment period and not properly funding publicity about open enrollment and navigators to help people sign up, many of the roadblocks have not been very visible.
Beginning in 2019, Congress removed the penalty that individuals must pay if they did not carry coverage, and dropping coverage because it was no longer penalized may prove financially devastating for previously healthy people who thought they didn’t need health insurance. If they are hospitalized due to COVID-19 or any other serious illness or accident, they probably will face astronomical medical bills.
This is just one more reason to consider who the legislators sent to Congress are actually representing – individuals and families, or big business.