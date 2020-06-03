On Tuesday, May 26, Archie Williams, an African American man, auditioned and was accepted as a contestant on “America’s Got Talent,” fulfilling a years-long dream.
Williams was released from Angola State Penitentiary in Louisiana in March, 2019, after spending 37 years falsely imprisoned for a December 1982, stabbing and rape of a white woman.
The Innocence Project helped obtain a new trial and exoneration for Williams using FBI fingerprint analysis that had been available for decades but denied to him. The real culprit was identified by his fingerprints as a serial rapist who confessed to four more rapes while Williams was in prison.
This realization of one of 58-year-old Williams’ dreams came a day after another black man, George Floyd, died on the street in Minneapolis, Minnesota, suffocated by a white police officer while lying handcuffed on the street, and witnessed by other police officers and people in the general public.
Each of these cases illustrate how little American society values the lives of African American men.
When will this change?
How will it change?
When will the lives of black men be valued when they are not singer-songwriter icons like Minneapolis-born Prince?
When will the lives of black men be valued when they are not running with or throwing a football?
When will the lives of black men be valued when they are not dunking a basketball?
When will the lives of black men be valued when they are not hitting home runs or stealing bases in baseball?
When will the lives of black men be valued when they are not young prodigies hitting a golf ball with a club?
And even when our predominantly white society considers an African American man special because of his publicly demonstrated talents, let him be caught out of his assigned environment and unrecognized, and he still faces threat, jeopardy and hostility.
When will the lives of African American men be valued when they are not anyone special, just ordinary citizens trying to live their lives? Not particularly law-abiding or particularly lawless, just human.
There was no sign of police aggression against crowds of white men carrying long guns as they packed the Michigan state capitol building last month to protest stay-at-home orders related to the coronavirus.
Racial profiling of African Americans, particularly men, by law enforcement has been used for decades to intimidate and control a segment of American society.
Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, while a Democratic presidential candidate earlier this year, continued to defend the racial profiling policy he implemented while in office known as “stop-and-frisk.” The practice aggressively stopped and searched black men on the street without probable cause that they had committed a crime.
- Black men and women know too well the term WB–you insert the word: DWB–Driving While Black; JWB–Jogging While Black; SWB–Shopping While Black; LWB–Living While Black; and so on.
For a brief period, law enforcement agencies focused on racial profiling as a problem and began using hiring procedures to identify and eliminate individuals who would abuse their color of authority against minorities.
It’s time to again implement those or other effective practices to end targeting of minority citizens as they pursue their daily lives.