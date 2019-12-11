Most of us have heard the cliché “kill the messenger.”
It is a phrase that is used when the news one gets is not what one wants or expects.
That was the frame of mind Monday for President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr when a long-awaited report from the U.S. Department of Justice inspector general was released.
Almost two years ago the Trump administration’s Justice Department inspector general was charged with “investigating the investigators” – looking into the origin of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections – the investigation led by Robert Mueller.
Throughout the months of the investigation the president has assured his supporters that agents of the FBI, most of whom he has denigrated by name, who conducted the investigation were engaged in an illegitimate “witch hunt.”
Contrary to those assurances, however, the 476–page inspector general’s report that was released on Monday soundly refuted those claims.
The report concluded after interviews with more than 100 witnesses and review of more than 1 million documents that the investigation was fully justified because the FBI’s information at the time “reasonably indicated activity constituting either a federal crime or a threat to national security, or both, may have occurred or may be occurring.”
(Many people may not remember, because it was not announced publicly at the time, that the FBI was investigating the Donald Trump campaign at the same time that then-FBi Director James Comey announced ongoing investigations of Hillary Clinton.)
A second investigation of this same matter was authorized just this past May by Barr, and Barr himself has worked tirelessly with the U.S. attorney whom he appointed to lead this second investigation, to prove that the FBI acted improperly in looking into the 2016 presidential campaign.
Barr has even traveled on taxpayer funds to Great Britain and Italy, where he spoke with intelligence officials looking for confirmation of the president’s and his own pet theory that the FBI conducted improper surveillance against the Trump campaign in 2016.
Immediately after Monday’s release of the report, Barr said that he does not accept his own inspector general’s report.
Since taking office, Barr has spent more of his time finding excuses for the president’s behavior than being the chief law enforcement officer in U.S. government.
He did not open an investigation into the whistleblower complaint about the president’s questionable telephone call to the newly-elected president of Ukraine, which has resulted in the impeachment investigation currently under way. That’s the reason the House Intelligence Committee had to conduct its own investigation and bring witnesses to testify on the matter.
Last week, Barr’s Justice Department told a federal judge that Congress should never see any of the grand jury material from the Mueller investigation, which under previous precedent would have been forwarded to Congress as part of the impeachment investigation.
Barr’s actions appear to be more the actions of personal attorney to the president than attorney general for people of the U.S., so perhaps it is time to release him from his public obligations through his impeachment so that he can truly be the president’s “Roy Cohn,” the attorney that Trump had watching his back for so many years.