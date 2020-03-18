Like many other households around the United States, I received my 2020 U.S. census form last week.
I was happy to complete it because, as I’ve been saying for about two years, information collected every 10 years from census forms provides the federal government with data that will underpin many aspects of our lives for the next decade.
Results from the 2020 census will be used to:
● Direct federal funds to local communities that help determine where public schools are built.
● Help determine how much in federal funds are allocated for highways and bridges.
● Help determine how much in federal funds is available for local hospitals.
● Census numbers help determine whether there is need for an increase in hospital beds in a community and additional health care clinics.
● The numbers showing locations of where people live help determine where to locate new housing.
● The numbers showing locations of where people live help determine how many police officers, fire departments and other public safety and emergency preparedness and response services are needed.
● And critically, the census determines how many seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives, as well as political representation at every level of government.
Although the form comes in the mail, everyone has the option to go to my2020census.gov and complete the form online. In fact, you’ll save taxpayer money by filing online, because postage for the return envelope is paid by the government if it is used.
For online filing you’ll need the 12-digit number for the household that is printed on the form above the address and below the bar code. Forms are sent to the address and not to an individual’s name, so when the form arrives at your address, go ahead and complete it.
Not only does the census want information about everyone living in each household, they want information about people who do not have a permanent residence as well. That means if someone is living in your household temporarily and doesn’t have a fixed address, include that person on your census form.
Households that have not responded to the census questionnaire by April 1 will receive a follow-up contact, perhaps even a visit to the address for an in-person interview to fill out the form.
Voters who want boundaries for federal and state representative districts drawn more fairly missed an opportunity in the November 2019, statewide election, when a Republican majority was re-elected in both houses of the Mississippi Legislature.
In 2021, that Legislature will have the opportunity to continue its practice of drawing boundaries for U.S. House of Representative districts as well as state legislative districts in ways that advantage the Republican Party.
However, even bad intentions by a political party in drawing legislative district lines can be overcome by the will of the people.
All that is required for successful outcomes is for every eligible voter concerned about poor and disadvantaged people to go to the polls on every election day and vote for candidates who represent the best interests of people who have the least.