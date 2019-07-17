Once again President Donald Trump is flying his white nationalist colors, assuring all who join him in his belief that white people are the only ones who matter, that he continues to be their faithful leader.
Over the weekend Trump tweeted a lengthy rant against four minority congresswomen who were recently elected and are fighting for the changes they and their constituents want to see in the way our government is run.
Trump told them if they were not happy with the United States, they should “go back where they came from.” Since three of them were born in the United States, that is exactly what they are trying – and were elected – to do. The fourth congresswoman came to the United States at age three and became a U.S. citizen at age 17, 19 years ago.
Remember “Make America Great Again”? Remember when Donald Trump and all of his supporters thought there were many things wrong with America that only Trump could fix?
If we’re to believe him – and some of the Daily Journal readers who write to me – he has “fixed” things all right. So many things that it will take the nation years to recover from the fixes he and his rich friends that he put in high places have foisted on us.
But to get back to this “go back where you came from” notion.
Perhaps Donald Trump would like to return to his Kallstadt, Germany roots in the Bavarian kingdom from which his grandfather Frederick Trump emigrated.
Like his grandfather, who returned to Germany to choose his wife after establishing restaurants and brothels in the Seattle, Washington area, Trump chose to marry immigrant women.
In fact, his first wife Ivana – the mother of his oldest three children – never bothered to obtain U.S. citizenship until she had been married to Donald Trump for 11 years, and after the youngest of their three children was 4 years old, in 1988.
Although his current wife, First Lady Melania Trump, became a U.S. citizen in 2006 (a year after marrying Donald Trump), we still don’t know if she came to the country legally. Reports during the presidential campaign said she did not have a work visa when she arrived in the United States in 1996 from Slovenia to work as a clothing-optional model.
The press conference that Donald Trump promised in August 2016 that Melania Trump would hold to show how she had documented her legal status in the United States has never materialized.
While the Trump administration continues to wage its assault on immigrants coming from South of the border, people who immigrate from Europe seem to get a free pass, and not only those whom Donald Trump marries.
What is more disheartening than the president’s ongoing assault against minorities, is the silence of Republicans who in the past have tried to claim the moral high ground.
During this election season I continuously hear Republican candidates use the phrase “conservative values,” as if that notion has any real meaning.
There once was a time when citizens running for public office, both Republicans and Democrats, sought to be true public servants, accomplishing things for their constituents and not looking to be career politicians.
Now it is just the opposite.
Republicans and Democrats alike seem now to have become part of a political climate that is testosterone-driven, seeking only power and influence.
It seems to me we need more politicians like those four women, people who are putting the needs of the “least of these” among our fellow Americans first.