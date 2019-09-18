U.S. Department of Commerce workers are already out in area communities gathering data for the 2020 census.
Defenders of the 2020 census, and the data gleaned from it, won a significant victory when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June that a question could not be added to the 2020 census questionnaire asking if anyone who responds to the census or anyone in the household is a citizen.
Census Bureau researchers, historians, sociologists and others have argued that including the citizenship question would discourage large segments of the population – particularly Hispanic households – from responding. After all, the U.S. Constitution requires that every PERSON in the United States be counted every 10 years, not every CITIZEN.
Future generations of historians and others looking back at the United States in the 21st Century will rely on the accuracy of the data collected.
The political significance of the census count also cannot be understated.
Recently information from the files of the late Thomas B. Hofeller, a Republican strategist known for the gerrymandering strategies that helped put Republicans in elective offices where they were a significant minority of the population, became public.
Those files, released by Hofeller’s daughter after his death, showed how he had used census maps to help state legislators across the country draw contrived district lines to put Republican voters in the majority.
Hofeller’s files also showed his more long-term strategy of using the citizenship question on the census questionnaire to further cement Republican-controlled districts.
The Supreme Court has upheld that North Carolina’s and Virginia’s legislative districts were racially gerrymandered after the 2010 census, making this fall’s elections of state legislators even more meaningful.
State representatives and senators elected this November are the ones who will decide how legislative districts for Mississippi’s representation in the U.S. House are drawn in 2021.
Elections are supposed to be a competition of ideas, with the winner being the person who can win the most voters to support their vision of governance, and getting those voters to go to the polls to cast a ballot.
Instead, what we’ve seen in too many recent election cycles across the nation is underhanded strategies that have put people in office who do not represent the will of the majority of voters.
Witness the actions last year in the Georgia governor’s race, where then-Secretary of State Brian Kemp purged the state’s voter rolls and removed about 600,000 registered voters, then held up registrations for another 50,000+ voters until after November elections. The voters purged and registrations delayed were largely African Americans and Democrats.
Kemp’s voter suppression play won him the state’s highest office.
Both the U.S. census and statewide elections are key to returning the electoral process to a level playing field.
Redistricting is an important priority to keep in mind as you enter the voting booth this year.
Both in local or statewide elections, the candidates you choose will decide whether you’ll be fairly represented in state and federal legislatures.
And the candidates you elect to local and state offices now will make the all-important decisions about how legislative lines are drawn after the 2020 census.