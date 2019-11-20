The Great American Smokeout, to be held nationwide tomorrow, is trying to get its message out in a more challenging environment than ever.
The American Cancer Society began the Great American Smokeout more than 40 years ago to focus community and individual attention on the harm of cigarette smoke.
The health research organization also promotes the event as a time for people to actually make a commitment to quitting cigarette use and making a plan for how to quit and maintain the smoke-free lifestyle.
The advent of e-cigarettes has been promoted for several years as a way for smokers to quit using tobacco cigarettes, and many people credit e-cigarettes with helping them break the smoking habit.
Unfortunately, even as I have heard testimonials expressing gratitude for e-cigarettes as a quit mechanism, it seems the e-cigarette users haven’t used them as a transition tool to stop smoking altogether, but have simply transferred their habit to e-cigarettes.
The positive thing is e-cigarettes eliminate the problem of secondhand smoke.
The negative side is that the e-cigarette users may be doing more damage to their lungs with e-cigarettes than tobacco cigarettes did.
Researchers have found that a single pod for an e-cigarette can contain as much nicotine as an entire pack of cigarettes, so the nicotine that was causing cancers and health problems for cigarette users may result in health problems for e-cigarette users more quickly than ever.
Recent reports of deaths among e-cigarette users for lung-related illnesses, and the rapid rise in those deaths, may bear out how much more deadly not only the nicotine but also other deadly chemicals in e-cigarettes are.
The epidemic rise in vaping – the use of e-cigarettes – and nicotine addiction among teenagers and younger children had moved the Trump administration to ban flavored e-cigarette products that hold greatest appeal for young people.
The president has said that First Lady Melania Trump awakened him to the dangers of e-cigarettes, and how the flavored products are drawing more young people to their use.
His administration was prepared just last week to roll out new rules banning popular flavors, particularly the mint flavor that attracts more young people.
However, adult e-cigarette users have held protest rallies around the country urging the president and lawmakers to oppose any such ban, noting that they will vote for politicians who yield to their concerns.
The Trump administration has already folded to the pressure, and the new rules for e-cigarettes have been put on hold.
Even local communities that have passed smoke-free ordinances are facing resistance to adding e-cigarettes to the cigarette ban.
Nevertheless, the American Cancer Society reports that cigarette smoking remains the leading cause of preventable disease in the United States, and quitting smoking at any age is beneficial to one’s health.
Let us not lose sight of the fact that almost half a million deaths can be attributed to cigarette smoking each year, and about 41,000 deaths from secondhand smoke.
The fight to limit the use of tobacco in our communities must remain a priority.