We’re going through uncertain times, and none of us can anticipate what the next hour, day or week might bring, much less what our lives will be like once we’ve passed through this phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.
History and professionals familiar with these kinds of virus cycles say that even when the crisis has peaked and begun to subside, we can expect a recurrence of this illness in some part of the population later in the year, when flu-like illness naturally begins to increase again.
Which raises the question of how we as individuals, families and the various communities of which we are a part will be changed by this experience.
Some people who tackle challenges head-on and work to create alternative pathways to accomplish goals and meet community needs will look to sharpen the new tools they have devised for those purposes: feeding hungry children who aren’t able to get their daily nutrition at school; supporting their children’s at-home schooling once they are back in the classroom; using more creative outlets to direct youthful energy and curiosity that require less preoccupation with electronics.
Certainly there will be some challenges in the mental health and family counseling arena.
Some will have found comfort and peace in the spiritual life they have built, reinforced and sustained through the years. It is the foundation that holds them steady when all else is swirling around them.
But there are also individuals who have avoided confronting uncomfortable truths by engaging in constant activity, who may have been forced by social distancing and the lack of entertainment outlets to slow down and turn inward for self-examination.
Hopefully they will implement a healthy response to facing their problems and seek help from their spiritual/religious leader or a mental health professional to find their way.
The same is true for families.
Some families are groups of people who live under the same roof but whose interactions with each other are limited to the practical activities and logistics of daily life. There may be no family cohesion, communication or understanding of each other as individuals and personalities.
The requirement to stay at home may compel parents to learn more about themselves as leaders directing and guiding the family ship than they have ever known before, and in the best circumstances they will grow from the experience.
I saw one report where the parents of three children said they had already learned more about each child’s personality, gifts and dreams than they had ever known before. In their effort to provide the children with external experiences and opportunities, all of them were over-scheduled to the extent that they didn’t know each other as well as they should.
These circumstances may have been a wake-up call for some parents who have been working a second job or extra hours to provide wish-list items for their families.
Being forced to stay home because they worked in non-essential employment categories may have taught them that building stronger family relationships should top the wish list.