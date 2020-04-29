I guess you could call this a column to clear the air.
Some Daily Journal readers recently told me they appreciate my columns that provide information and perspective, but address less controversial issues.
I have been writing a column in the Daily Journal for more than 20 years, first as a monthly columnist in the features section that mostly addressed lifestyle topics and consumer matters.
A number of years ago the editorial page editor, the late Joe Rutherford, and Lloyd Gray, the former executive editor, decided they wanted my voice on the op-ed page.
I began to write about social and public policy issues, for which I was prepared by my master’s degree program in journalism and public affairs.
I guess the readers who prefer that I write on non-controversial matters never heard the paraphrased quote of Chicago humorist Finley Peter Dunne that “It is the duty of newspapers to comfort the afflicted and to afflict the comfortable.”
Certainly no one held that philosophy more dearly than long-time Daily Journal publisher and owner George McLean, whose ideals are printed on every Daily Journal newspaper: “A Locally Owned Newspaper Dedicated to the Service of God and Mankind.”
George McLean and his wife Anna Keirsey McLean had a deep commitment to Tupelo and surrounding areas, and although he died before I came to the paper, I was privileged to work while Mrs. McLean still held a strong leadership role.
At that time, every new employee’s orientation included an in-depth presentation about the McLeans’ philosophy on the role of the newspaper in the community. That philosophy is why the McLeans left ownership of the newspaper to the CREATE Foundation to continue supporting a better quality of life in Northeast Mississippi. Last fall Vaughn Grisham, a retired University of Mississippi sociology professor, published his third book about George McLean’s role in making Tupelo the “All America City” that it is.
What I have to offer Daily Journal readers is my lived experience: An African American woman who spent the first four years of education in a two-room schoolhouse in Iuka, rode a school bus 40 miles each day round-trip for seven years during segregation, to ultimately graduate after forced integration from the predominantly white high school less than 10 blocks from my home; earned my undergraduate degree at an Ivy League university; lived in four major U.S. cities, East Coast to West Coast, for almost half my life before returning to Iuka; lived and worked in Europe for a summer; traveled to 33 U.S. states and nine foreign countries; grew up the 10th of 11 children; born to a die-hard, activist Republican mother and Democrat father.
The opportunity I have to write from an Africentric perspective on the op-ed page of this newspaper is one that is not now – and through the centuries has seldom been – afforded to minority journalists.
In fact, the Poynter Institute for Media Studies published a 35-page report earlier this year about how Southern newspapers through the years played a major role in racial violence.
With all the tools at my disposal I look forward to continue “comforting the afflicted and afflicting the comfortable” among Northeast Mississippi readers.