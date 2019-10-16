Like other states across the nation, Mississippi has begun to recognize the harm e-cigarettes are causing our citizens.
So far, the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention has identified about 1,000 people who have contracted a sometimes fatal lung illness specifically attributed to use of e-cigarettes and vaping.
The Mississippi Department of Health now warns of an “outbreak” of lung illnesses linked to vaping and use of e-cigarettes.
In fact, the problem has grown so rapidly that e-cigarette products that have been touted as a way to end cigarettes addiction are now being outlawed for sale in many states. Time magazine reported as recently as two weeks ago that Michigan, New York, Massachusetts and Rhode Island had already implemented bans on e-cigarettes, while Illinois, New Jersey and Delaware were considering similar legislation.
On its website, the Mississippi Tobacco Quitline (800-784-8669) notes that a coalition of officials from various agencies are supporting tighter restrictions on products used for vaping, including the state Attorney General’s Office, the Mississippi Department of Health, Mississippi Tobacco Data at Mississippi State University Social Science Research Center, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and The Partnership for a Healthy Mississippi.
Their concern is particularly for the health of Mississippi’s teens and their parents.
As a member of one of our state’s Tobacco Free Coalitions, I’ve written before about statewide efforts to reduce tobacco use.
Research showing that middle school and high school students using e-cigarettes rose from 11.7 percent in 2017 to 20.8 percent in 2018 gives greater urgency to the need for action.
A single pod for an e-cigarette pod can contain as much nicotine as an entire pack of cigarettes.
Not only is the nicotine in e-cigarettes harmful to these young developing brains, but in e-cigarettes it is delivered in a more potent form and can form the basis for young people experimenting with even more harmful and addictive drugs later on.
The reason for the Mississippi tobacco lawsuit in the 1990s that resulted in a nationwide tobacco settlement was that nicotine in all its forms causes more than half a million deaths in the United States each year, and Mississippi sought to recover public funds spent on tobacco-related illnesses.
There is currently no regulation of chemicals used in e-cigarette pods, which include not only these high concentrations of addictive nicotine, but also other known cancer-causing chemicals and other unknown products.
The state’s new fiscal year has just begun, but state legislators already have in hand for the next legislative session that begins in January bills that did not pass previously, as well as other legislation that financial donors and lobbyists want them to make priorities.
This coalition of groups is supporting legislation that would redefine tobacco to include e-cigarettes as the electronic nicotine delivery systems that they are, and would tax them in a manner similar to tobacco.
Let’s contact our legislators to support this legislation to clarify for Mississippi citizens what these products do and to protect our public health.