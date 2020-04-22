Today is Earth Day, a day to celebrate the bounty of nature and also to focus on doing our part to preserve the natural environment for future generations.
The three R’s of environmental responsibility for a long time have been Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. However, Americans are consuming more than ever, so some would add a fourth R – Refuse – to urge people to buy less “stuff.”
It remains to be seen whether social distancing, stay-at-home orders and the general state of the economy during this COVID-19 pandemic have done enough to alter Americans’ ever-increasing desire to accumulate.
But local community recycling programs are taking a hit on recycling efforts due to other market forces.
The city of Oxford’s curbside recycling program is suspended indefinitely beginning May 1, but leaves two recycling drop-off locations intact.
The city of Corinth pulled its single recycling drop-off bin last summer due to the cost of providing the service.
Until two years ago, China was accepting boatload after boatload of U.S. recyclables that they turned into many consumer products. However, in 2018, China began restricting import of many recyclables, including most plastics, which has resulted in more of our recyclables going to landfills.
Since recycling is a particular passion of mine, I was extremely disappointed by these rollbacks in recycling programs.
I became a bit more hopeful, however, when I saw Walmart associates last year begin wearing vests that say on the back that they are made from recycled plastic.
Since Walmart is the world’s largest retail store chain and operates in many of the nation’s smallest communities, I reached out to their corporate office to ask if they had considered providing a recycling drop-off space at their retail stores.
The stores already have bins where consumers can drop off plastic bags to be recycled, and I wondered if a public-private partnership between the company and municipalities might make recycling possible in even the smallest communities.
I was referred by Mica Crouse, Walmart director of Global Communications–Corporate Affairs, Sustainability, to the company’s website and its link on the company’s waste reduction goals, but did not receive a direct response to my question about consumer recycling.
The company has made a global commitment to work with its suppliers and private brands to reduce plastic and packaging waste, which also reduces greenhouse gas emissions.
While the company’s goals (set out in detail at https://www.walmartsustainabilityhub.com/aspirations-and-goals) are admirable, there are other ways that it could help.
A number of years ago Walmart stopped giving away cardboard boxes to consumers who wanted to use them for moving or storage. The store began to keep the boxes for its own reuse and/or recycling. Why not provide a place where consumers can bring cardboard boxes to be recycled, as it does plastic bags?
A simple reuse project would go a long way toward reducing waste and send less plastic to landfills would work for Walmart as well as other pharmacies. Why not place collection bins to accept empty prescription bottles and reuse them? Couldn’t the bottles be sanitized and reused as they are?
Perhaps it will take government officials and consumers asking questions and encouraging businesses in our communities to focus on this issue to help get widespread recycling efforts back on track.