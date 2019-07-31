Mississippians will be voting in less than a week in primary elections to choose leadership for governor, lieutenant governor and other statewide offices, as well as state senators and representatives who will make decisions about our state laws.
We will be choosing who will represent the parties in elections for county officials from district supervisors, circuit clerks, chancery clerks, tax collectors, tax assessors and so forth, to county prosecutors and surveyors.
All of the mechanisms we use to make these important decisions that affect our daily lives have come into question with repeatedly validated reports that our election systems are vulnerable to tampering by foreign influences.
The report released last week by the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee confirmed what all U.S. intelligence agencies reported in 2016 – that Russia has accessed U.S. election systems and will continue to exploit those systems’ vulnerabilities.
The report said that Russian operatives have hacked election systems in all 50 states, stealing identifying information on voters in 16 states.
The evidence showed that any foreign entities – not only Russia – intent on exploiting the vulnerabilities might possibly do so in this year’s elections and beyond.
In early 2019, the Brennan Center for Justice at the New York University Law School – which has as part of its mission work to defend U.S. systems of democracy – examined the nation’s voting infrastructure to see how the different states are positioned to hold free and fair elections.
Between 2002 and 2004, after the Help America Vote Act was implemented, most states implemented some form of electronic voting, including Mississippi. When concerns about validating the results of electronic voting arose, backup paper ballot systems were added in many states.
Most of the electronic voting systems around Mississippi are more than a decade old, and most people recognize that electronic technology has advanced at lightning speed in the past 10 years or more. So why would we think a 10-year-old voting system is any less vulnerable to hacking than our own home computers or laptops, on which we update security software as often as possible?
The Brennan Center reports that Mississippi:
- Is one of 12 states that uses paperless electronic machines statewide.
- Is one of six states where the state board of elections has called for replacing these paperless systems, but is not moving to do so before 2020 elections.
- Is one of 38 states that use discontinued voting machines.
While we can hold state lawmakers accountable for their responsibility to assure the fairness of our elections, U.S. senate leadership doesn’t appear to have any such concern.
In his Washington Post column on Friday, writer Dana Wilbanks called Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, “unpatriotic” for refusing to bring any of the bills that had strong bipartisan support to the floor for a vote. Over the weekend he was tagged with the nickname “Moscow Mitch,” and Mississippi Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith was a key actor in helping him block legislation.
- When Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, offered a bill to require presidential campaigns to let the FBI know if they received offers of assistance from foreign governments, Hyde-Smith said, “I object.”
- When Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, offered a bill to require campaigns to report to the FBI campaign donations from foreign nationals, Hyde-Smith said, “I object.”
- When Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, offered a bill co-sponsored by Republicans Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Mike Rounds of South Dakota and Bill Cassidy of Louisians that would protect legislators from foreign attacks, Hyde-Smith said, “I object.”
Hyde-Smith needs be held accountable for her resistance to protecting the integrity of our elections.