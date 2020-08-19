Yesterday marked the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the law that gave women – white women – the right to vote in U.S. elections.
Although Black women had worked and marched with white women throughout the suffrage movement of the early 20th century, it was not until the Voting Rights Act of 1965 – almost half a century later – that Black women gained access to the voting booth.
Now, in 2020, as Black people are once again working to revive the protections of the original Voting Rights Act of 1965 through passage of the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, new assaults are being waged against this precious constitutional right.
At the same time, COVID-19 infections approach 5.5 million Americans and have killed almost 170,000 people, while infections rage on and death counts remain high each day.
Those realities make it likely that tens of millions more Americans will take advantage of any early voting, vote-by-mail and absentee voting opportunities available to them, particularly seniors who not only are in the highest risk group for the illness but also vote at the highest rates of any part of the electorate.
Professionals in the U.S. Postal Service assure the nation they are more than capable of handling this increased volume, as they do each year during the Christmas holiday season.
However, postal workers need equipment, procedures and processes that have worked so well in the past to remain in place, something that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has already begun to unravel. In less than two months on the job DeJoy has taken steps that already have severely hampered mail service.
But despite all the efforts to suppress the vote for the November 2020 election, individuals can take responsibility to assure we vote and that our votes are legally counted.
As one comedian said, as a last resort we can go to the polls on election day, and even if the voting machine is made up of COVID-19 germs, are you risking your life and health any more than people like John Lewis, Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Medger Evers and voting rights martyrs James Chaney, Andrew Goodman and Michael Schwerner?
But you don’t have to go that far.
Go online to vote.org and put in your address to find out exactly what the dates and rules are for early voting, mail-in voting and absentee voting in your state and location.
In Mississippi:
- Anyone age 65 and older can go to their county’s circuit clerk’s office and vote absentee without an excuse.
- Anyone whose work schedule would make it impossible to get to the polls between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on election day can vote absentee, as well as anyone who will be out of town on election day.
- Anyone who is permanently disabled may obtain a form from the circuit clerk for their doctor to sign and the circuit clerk will automatically mail you a ballot for each election. The ballot mailed to the disabled voter MUST be returned in the return mail envelope through the U.S. Postal Service and may not be hand carried to the circuit clerk’s office.
In many states voting begins as early as September, and it’s up to you to guarantee your effective participation.