COVID-19.
A month ago, simply saying the name of this coronavirus that still holds the world in its grip had everyone in a panic.
Now, even as I write this column and a number in the neighborhood of 70,000 Americans are dead from the illness in less than two months, too many people are letting down their guard more than is warranted in an effort to “get back to normal.”
But in the wake of COVID-19 there is no “normal.”
As individuals, we are forever changed. From here on, I will no longer shake hands and a warm smile and slight nod will have to do.
Our business climate has changed.
With the new social distancing requirements of this pandemic, at least until a vaccine is found, restaurants will serve fewer customers, and some won’t survive this crisis. The same is true for some other service businesses.
Last week Gov. Tate Reeves ended Mississippi’s stay-at-home order, which allowed more businesses to reopen, and replaced it with a safer-at-home order.
Reeves told national media over the weekend that he was ready to expand business openings after careful review of the data, even though on Friday Mississippi recorded its highest number of deaths since the pandemic began: 392.
At the same time, University of Mississippi Medical Center Vice Chancellor Dr. LouAnn Woodward tweeted that the number of COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is still rising, and the state has not yet reached its peak.
I continue to wear a face mask and gloves, while most people I see out are not even wearing a face mask.
Perhaps the low count of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in our far-Northeast Mississippi county has fooled some into thinking the threat was never that bad. Crowded area lakes seem to indicate people are already pushing the envelope to “get back to normal.”
I get it.
Businesses are impatient to reopen and not only resume their income flow but to regain control. Workers want to be back on the job.
We as a nation have never been known for patience, and most people probably think a couple of months of patience is plenty.
But if we look back a couple of months to when the president was calling the pandemic a war, and adjust our expectations accordingly, we can look on this period of social distancing and isolation as our war effort.
Some people are making face masks, donating blood or plasma, making financial donations and demonstrating in many other ways their support of those on the front lines: doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, nursing home workers, grocery store workers, postal and delivery workers and others considered critical to the fight.
None of these fighters nor the casualties of this war volunteered. They were all drafted, and many remain on the battlefield and continue to take fire.
For most of us the part we can play is small: wash your hands often; keep social distance of at least six feet; wear a face mask; stay at home whenever possible; don’t gather in groups of 10 or more.
There are some decisions I don’t let anyone else make for me, and responsibility for my well-being is one of them.
Continue to be patient. We’re not nearly there yet.