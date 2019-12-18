The Affordable Care Act – ACA or Obamacare – is not dead.
That’s good news for the approximately 81,000 Mississippians, according to state insurance commissioner Mike Chaney, who receive their health insurance coverage through the program.
Health insurance open enrollment for coverage that will take effect Jan. 1, 2020, ended on Sunday.
Based on data available so far, it appears that Mississippi’s enrollment will see some slight gains compared with last year, when enrollment held steady with approximately the same number of people covered compared with a year earlier.
Since ACA was first signed into law in 2010, its millions of beneficiaries have had access to coverage without regard to pre-existing conditions and rates have remained pretty stable. The plans cover 10 essential health benefits that include: outpatient doctor office visits; prescription drugs; emergency care; mental health services; inpatient hospital stays; rehabilitation services; preventive and wellness services, like well baby checks and immunizations; laboratory services; pediatric care; and maternity and newborn care.
During the past two years, however, the Trump administration has made a number of administrative changes to the ACA that have eroded and undermined some of its protections, and these changes have left Mississippians more vulnerable.
One rule change allows insurance companies to sell cheap, short-term policies that do not provide the coverage and protections that ACA plans are required to do. Under these limited policies, when someone becomes ill and needs to use their benefits, they often find that the deductibles are so high that the insurance coverage never kicks in.
Another vulnerability that Mississippians face with policies that do not meet ACA guidelines is the possibility that the diagnosis of a serious illness is declared a pre-existing condition, and therefore is not covered.
While the ACA is available to anyone to enroll, most Mississippians – more than 400,000 in 2018 according to the Mississippi Center for Health Policy – receive their health insurance coverage through employer-sponsored plans.
The Daily Journal reported last month that those employer-sponsored plans are digging deep into Mississippi family pocketbooks, more so than any other state in the nation.
The cost of monthly premiums plus the deductible the insured must pay before insurance kicks in takes a bite of about 16.5 percent out of Mississippi’s median household income of almost $45,000.
The issue of health insurance has been front and center through political cycles of the past dozen years, and next year’s national elections are shaping up to be the same.
Who is elected to congress on a national level makes a difference to the health insurance coverage available to us here at home, but our state legislators also have a say in the coverage private health insurers are allowed to offer in the state.
As our state representatives head to Jackson in January for their 2020 legislative session, let’s make sure they are looking out for our well-being on this issue.