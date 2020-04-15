Many families made it through spring break with their family schedules only mildly disrupted.
But since that time, when schools have not reopened, students have been sheltering at home, and more recently statewide orders have sent more parents home from work to shelter at home as well.
Though many area families were already home-schooling their children, the closing of schools has introduced more families to the extraordinary work that educators do in giving structure to their children’s days while providing the instruction they need for intellectual growth.
Many of our area school districts were already heavily using online instruction tools in the classroom, assigning tablet computers to each child for them to take home and use throughout the school year.
For those districts, the transition has been somewhat easier than for the districts that have made and are continuing to make tens of thousands of paper copies of school work to send home for the children.
Whatever ways school districts and families are working to overcome school-at-home challenges, a new form of instructional support was made available last week through a partnership between a WTVA affiliate television station and the Tupelo Public School District, called “Distance Learning 101.”
It is a show that began airing on Wednesday, April 8, and will continue to air 9:30-10 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on the ABC affiliate station while schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, or through May.
TPSD Communications Director Gregg Ellis hosts the show, and last week’s first two episodes described the structure that will be used for the program. The first episode with Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou has been uploaded to the TPSD Distance Learning page at https://www.tupeloschools.com/covid-19-updates/distance-learning-videos.
Although the lessons are tied to the Tupelo Public Schools curriculum, the demonstrations can help parents who are not familiar with using educational platforms like Google Classroom to become familiar and comfortable with them.
Families can also expand children’s online learning experiences through many, many available – and free – educational sites. You can check with your children’s schools to find out if they have a list of recommended sites.
If there is any upside to this difficult period, I hope one positive outcome for both teachers and parents is more parental involvement in their children’s educational process through PTA, PTO and/or other education support organizations, not simply as athletic and band booster club members.
For years, school districts have sought to gain more support from the families of students, holding open houses each semester for parents to meet their children’s teachers, gain feedback and form partnerships in the children’s education.
In a 1923 volume of “The Gospel Herald,” a publication on using the Bible in education, the J.I. Beardsley poem “The School of Mother’s/Father’s Knee” concludes: “... The oldest, and the newest, too, it still maintains its place; And from its classes, ever full, it graduates the race. Without its teaching, where would all the best of living be? Twas planned by heaven this earth to leaven – the school of Mother’s/Father’s knee.”