Sometimes an email from a reader will prompt me to write another column, and that is what happened this week.
The reader who wrote to me took particular issue with my comment that the question of U.S. citizenship has been kept off the 2020 census form. She said that only citizens should reap the benefits allocated by Congress.
She is espousing a position that is of fairly recent origin. In fact, the census will not change from what it has been for the past 70 years.
The census count of people who live in a community, state, the United States, tells our political leaders – elected only by U.S. citizens – what services need to be provided to all the people living in our communities and the financial resources it will take to fund those services.
Many voters in Mississippi and other states, especially supporters of President Donald Trump, are particularly energized by the issue of U.S. citizenship and illegal immigration. The president’s vow to build a wall on the United States southern border to deter illegal immigrants coming into the U.S. garners a lot of attention.
It seems timely, therefore, to explore a few of the facts about the problem of undocumented immigrants in the United States.
Contrary to what many people believe, Mexicans are less than half the 10.5 million undocumented immigrants in the United States, according to June 2019 data from the nonpartisan Pew Research Center which conducts social science research and analysis.
Some other notable facts about undocumented immigrants from the Pew Center:
- There were 10.5 million undocumented immigrants in the United States in 2017, down 14 percent from 2007 when the number peaked at 12.2 million.
- The number of undocumented immigrants from Mexico dropped to less than half, 47 percent.
- The number of undocumented immigrants in the United States workforce dropped from 5.4 percent in 2007 to 4.6 percent in 2017.
- Three of the six states – California, Texas, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey and New York – that have the highest undocumented immigrant populations are not on the southern border. Not Arizona and not New Mexico.
- More than a third – 41 percent – of undocumented immigrants living in the United States have lived here for more than 10 years.
Many of the concerns I hear from people concerning undocumented immigrants focus on people coming from South of the border, while people who immigrate from Europe and Asia seem to get a free pass. In fact, about a third of U.S. immigrants now come from Asia, about 30 percent, and people from India and China make up most of those numbers.
In last month’s raid in Mississippi by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, almost 700 Hispanic people were taken into custody, and 300 were soon released.
Those detentions came as a result of raids on primarily poultry processing plants, but so far the owners of those processing plants who knowingly hired undocumented workers have suffered no consequences.
Federal law says companies that are proven to knowingly hire undocumented immigrants can be fined and the company officials involved in those hirings can face imprisonment.