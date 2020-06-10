“Justice is what love looks like in public.” – Dr. Cornel West
In the past two weeks, demonstrators and protesters around the world have taken to the streets seeking justice after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota at the hands of police officers.
Journalist Takim Williams summarized a speech by West to Howard University students in 2011, that talked about what is needed to make a just society.
• “Unarmed truth” and “unapologetic love” should replace the greed and selfishness that dominate our society today and lead to the exploitation of poor people.
• The “unarmed truth,” he said, is achieved at great cost to self, and used the words of Dr. Martin Luther King to his followers as they would prepare to go out and march: “Do you have your cemetery clothes on?”
• The courage to tell the truth demonstrates “unapologetic love.” Public discourse must face up to social realities: putting people in prison as a business opportunity; doing nothing about dilapidated housing for poor people; being silent about people being terrorized in their own communities.
“We must overcome the selfish desire to be comfortable,” West said.
In the past week there has been a seismic shift in discussions around policing, with some calling for – and Minneapolis committing to – eliminating police departments.
As Daily Journal columnist Riley Manning wrote recently, “Following the American Revolution, the U.S. public didn’t want police departments, for fear they would become an oppressive force. … For more than 100 years, police only armed up in response to better-armed criminals. … In the 1960s, police began using military tactics against civilians in the Civil Rights Movement.”
Manning’s recitation of the history of policing in the United States helps us understand how several generations of police have been trained to see black people as the enemy of the state.
The current demonstrations, that include a multiracial mix of America’s melting pot of humanity, bring us full circle.
From mounted police on horseback using flashbangs to disperse peaceful demonstrators in front of the White House – the people’s house – to officers wielding clubs and shooting rubber bullets into crowds, we see how the policing tactics employed against 1960s civil rights demonstrators are being used 60 years later against modern-day civil rights demonstrators.
When America’s elected representatives in Congress began passing what seemed like radical legislation about 10 weeks ago to save the U.S. economy and help the nation’s citizens through the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, it looked like their minds might have been opened to out-of-the-box thinking about addressing more of the ills facing our society.
Now, with only one week’s rosy report on the nation’s economy, the Republican Old Guard in the Senate is ready to step back and consider their work completed. The stock market is on the upswing, rich people are making more money again, and all is well.
However, all still is not well for ordinary workers.
While jobs have been created in strong businesses that were considered essential throughout pandemic shutdowns, small businesses and the hospitality industry will be hurting for a long time to come.
The energy and passion for change evoked during these past weeks should be transformative.
Our push toward a more just society can’t stop now.