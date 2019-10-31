I had a conversation last week with a young adult who was questioning the need for the prerequisite courses we take in the first two years of college before concentrating on subjects in our major.
In a general discussion of the issue, others of similar age agreed.
They feel that in addition to preparing for jobs and careers, more coursework should focus on the person’s need for practical life lessons like budgeting one’s finances, understanding the responsibilities of owning a vehicle, choosing between renting an apartment and buying a home, and so forth.
That discussion reminded me of the time before school curricula had to stretch to include a deep dive into computer applications and usage since everyone’s life touches on computer electronics in one way or another.
It reminded me how short a time – a little more than 15 years – it has been since social media crashed into everyone’s everyday life, much less the need to understand and manage social media in the context of one’s professional life and career.
It reminded me that when I was in high school, girls were required to take home economics at some point, and boys took shop, learning about power tools and carpentry skills.
Now schools that had evolved into vocational-technical schools teaching skills like welding and auto mechanics, have undergone even more transition to include full curricula for health sciences, business management, child development, STEM programs (science, technology, engineering and math), manufacturing, marketing and more.
There is so much new information in the world compared with previous generations, and schools have the same number of teaching hours to fit it all in. Something has to give.
That leaves more and more for individuals to educate themselves about beyond the classroom.
Which is where the general education subjects required in those first two years of college come in. They give individuals a general base of knowledge from which to build a broader understanding of the society and world in which we live.
Even in our rural communities television and computers have enabled us to participate in what is happening anywhere we choose.
At the same time, we may become more narrow in our thinking because we may choose to focus more and more deeply in one subject area and thus lose sight of the bigger picture.
Can you pass an eighth grade graduation test from 1895? In that earlier time individuals were required to have more general knowledge than we do now. A few examples:
- Grammar: Write a composition of about 150 words and show therein that you understand the practical use of the rules of grammar.
- U.S. History: Give the epochs into which U.S. history is divided.
- Geography: Why is the Atlantic coast colder than the Pacific coast in the same latitude?
Being successful in life and career is certainly about more than what one learns in the classroom, but classroom learning is important.
It’s also important to take responsibility for learning beyond the classroom, to achieve not only a productive life, but also a fulfilling one.