Thanksgiving is recognized as the start of the holiday season that will take us through about six weeks of celebrations and frequent family gatherings leading into the new year.
Some people love this period as a time when they thrive on the frenetic activity of decorating, preparing special meals, shopping and seeing family members they have not seen for some time.
Others dread the season as a time of too much – activity, food, spending – and even others find it a sad time because of associations with loss of loved ones.
Whatever the emotions that we usually experience during this season, I’ve found a book that is a useful tool to help me with my thoughts and emotions throughout the year and is particularly helpful in managing this stressful season.
The book “The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom,” by Don Miguel Ruiz became popular almost two decades ago, when Oprah Winfrey endorsed it on her popular TV talk show.
In an article on mental health and well-being, writer Elizabeth Scott called “The Four Agreements” “a wonderful book for stress management and personal growth.”
The bottom line is the book can help you see each situation and person in a different light and not take everything personally, which helps you feel less stressed.
Taken one-by-one the four agreements are:
- “Be impeccable with your word.” – Words are powerful, and many people don’t realize the lasting impact their words can have. Therefore, choose your own words carefully.
- “Don’t take anything personally.” – Since others may not realize the impact their words have on you, take their criticisms with a grain of salt, since their thoughts and opinions may be formed out of a totally different frame of reference than your own. This doesn’t mean you ignore criticism or negative feedback. It simply means you examine it in light of your own life and experience, and take what you can use to make positive changes, while not taking to heart what you feel doesn’t apply for you.
- “Don’t make assumptions.” – Use balance in your judgments. What someone actually means may be different from what you assume they mean, so ask them to clarify. But also use your own intuition and judgment to understand whether their words were for good or to harm you.
- “Always do your best.” – Regret is a difficult emotion to live with, so give your best at any given moment so you don’t beat yourself up later. Some days giving my best lives up to my highest expectations for myself, and some days it doesn’t. But even on those days when my best wasn’t all I might want it to be, I know it was all I could give at that time.
Working on using any one of these four agreements may be a way to get through this holiday season and come out on the other side in a more balanced frame of mind.
Working on all of them can be a path to changing your life completely.