The Mississippi Legislature convened yesterday to begin its 2020 session to consider what state laws should be enacted.
More than 100,000 of Mississippi’s uninsured residents would be eligible for Medicaid if the state were to approve an expansion of the program, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
The high number of uninsured Mississippians makes it important to keep the issue high on the Legislature’s agenda.
A Republican governor, and Republican control of both houses of the Legislature, make passage of such an expansion and signing it into law unlikely, but the issue should not be allowed to die without a fight for our most vulnerable residents.
Candidates were elected to statewide offices and the state Legislature only two months ago, but it may take the next four years of keeping the issue top-of-mind to make it possible for the expansion to be enacted. And waiting four more years for the possibility there will be a change in the state Legislature may not be necessary.
The number of states that have accepted Medicaid expansion in the decade since the Affordable Care Act was enacted has grown to 33 states and the District of Columbia, with voters in three conservative states – Utah, Idaho and Nebraska – having passed initiatives to implement Medicaid expansion by 2020.
Mississippians who are concerned about this issue and support Medicaid expansion could follow these states’ lead and work toward creating a groundswell of support for a ballot initiative to bring Medicaid expansion to Mississippi.
Medicaid costs are shared by the state and federal government. However, under the ACA the federal government committed to paying 100 percent of premiums for newly-eligible adults who enroll under the Medicaid expansion in the first year. The federal share of premium payments is reduced each year through 2020, when the federal share drops to 90 percent.
A federal court decision last week put the Affordable Care Act on uncertain footing when it struck down the individual mandate of the law. The individual mandate requires that all individuals must have health insurance or pay a tax penalty, a feature of the health care law that was intended to have more young and healthy people have health insurance coverage and insure the law’s financial stability.
Despite the many ways Republican lawmakers and the Trump administration have worked to weaken ACA, the law has continued to have strong support. The enrollment period that ended in December saw Mississippi’s enrollment increase slightly over the previous year.
In a state with a 2018 median income of about $45,000, Mississippi families cannot afford to have as much as 16.5 percent of that income go toward health care premiums, deductibles and co-pays, if they can obtain and pay for health insurance at all.
Mississippi is among 14 states that have refused Medicaid expansion, and has one of the highest percentage of uninsured residents in the nation, ranking 45 out of 50, according to a November, 2019 report from NBC News.
Now is the time to let your state representatives know that you support all Mississippians having access to health coverage, particularly the most vulnerable.