Education has long been known to be a key component to helping people improve their standard of living.
My great-grandfather, Harrison Mitchell, lived to experience the transition from slavery to freedom in Alcorn County, and was privileged to hear a speech by President Abraham Lincoln in which he underscored the importance of education.
According to our family history book, “Lincoln’s words never left Harrison. He determined early that as a father he would prioritize education (reading in particular) with his children.”
In past years, the newly-elected governor prioritized what he and many others see as good economic development policy over education, year after year spending more state resources to lure employers and jobs.
That is a short-sighted strategy, says the Economic Policy Institute, a non-partisan think tank which for the past couple of decades has examined the economic needs of working people.
Several years ago an EPI study showed that developing a well-educated workforce is the underpinning of state prosperity.
- States with the highest wage-earners also have a well-educated workforce.
- Investing in education builds a strong foundation for economic success and does more to strengthen the economy than any other government strategy.
- Cutting taxes to attract private investment is a “race-to-the-bottom” strategy.
- State budgets benefit from the investment in education because workers who earn higher wages contribute more to the state’s economy throughout their lives.
An economy that is working for everyone should reflect steady wage growth for workers.
However, the current profile of the U.S. economy shows that while politicians have been touting a strong national economy, incomes of ordinary people have been stagnant.
Different areas of the state have made significant progress toward increasing education attainment with programs like counties giving tuition assistance to students who attend the community college that serves their home county.
Discussions have even been under way to extend tuition support to students at our state universities.
Continuing these efforts to support not only higher education, but to also reduce high school dropout rates, help people earn GED diplomas, improve pre-K education programs and other education strategies can only help improve the economic condition of Mississippi citizens.
The Parents’ Campaign – a group that works for better public schools and funding – reports that education in Mississippi, which remains at the bottom of most measures of achievement, was able to score some victories in last week’s election.
- Nine new representatives in the Mississippi Legislature have pledged their commitment to public education.
- The newly-elected lieutenant governor has promised to bring teacher salaries to the Southeastern average.
- He has promised to fully fund pre-K collaboratives and special education in public schools.
- He has said he supports MAEP, the Mississippi law for funding public education, and wants to work toward its full funding.
Those campaign promises won these politicians votes as candidates, but as they are sworn into office in January and begin the 2020 legislative session, we must press them to remain true to those commitments as they help to craft and pass legislation.