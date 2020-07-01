When money talks, even Facebook listens.
One of the most powerful and least accountable social media platforms, Facebook is listening now that Coca-Cola, Starbucks and Ford have joined The North Face, Honda and more than 200 other companies in removing paid advertising from Facebook.
The move had caused Facebook shares to drop 8 percent – or $50 billion in market valuation – according to the Associated Press on Friday.
After years of calling on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram – which is owned by Facebook – and other social media platforms to be more responsible and remove false claims made on their sites, Facebook critics are finally seeing an effort at compliance after a number of major retailers announced they are pulling advertising.
“Hate speech and divisive rhetoric,” as well as false political claims, are the areas in which the companies said Facebook falls short. Former Facebook employees and other critics have demanded action in these areas for several years.
Twitter began several weeks ago to include fact-check links on tweets by the president that make false claims, such as mail-in voting leading to a higher incidence of election fraud. Now Facebook will join Twitter in flagging the president’s false statements.
The Republican Party for years has used a variety of questionable tactics to win elections, since the party has been unable to attract enough individuals to its ideological positions to make it a majority party.
For example, during the 1980 election when the U.S. Supreme Court awarded the presidency to George W. Bush, now-convicted felon Roger Stone led a group of thugs in storming Florida election facilities where vote recounts were taking place.
Suppressing voter turnout is the Republican Party’s go-to move, and combining it with preventing mail-in voting this November is intended to accomplish the same end.
The effort to eliminate mail-in voting would completely upend the election process in five states which use mail-in voting only: Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington, which has used only mail-in voting for about a decade.
Another 29 states and the District of Columbia do not require any excuse for absentee voting, either in person or by mail. In fact, before now the president, vice president, members of Congress and congressional staff members have routinely taken advantage of their right to vote by mail.
The other 16 states require an excuse for voters to submit absentee or vote-by-mail ballots, of which Mississippi is one.
Mississippi also permits anyone who is age 65 and older to vote absentee, whether in person or by mail. and anyone who is disabled and unable to go to the polls may submit verification from their physician to routinely receive a mail-in ballot.
Allowing changes in voting procedures, including relaxing mail-in voting restrictions, seems like a reasonable measure, acknowledging higher risk to voters of contracting the coronavirus during this COVID-19 pandemic.
The Mississippi Legislature heard testimony from the secretary of state that existing mail-in voting procedures would suffice for pandemic elections, but his solution is to leave mail-in voting procedures to the 82 individual circuit clerks.
State officials need to adopt a mail-in voting procedure that will assure uniformity across the state.