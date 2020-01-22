It took almost 120 years, but on Feb. 14, 2019, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed anti-lynching legislation, which still awaits action in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The first federal legislation to outlaw lynching was proposed in 1900 by a black Republican, Rep. George Henry White of North Carolina.
After many years when the issue received no attention, the cause was then taken up in 1918 by a Democrat, Rep. Leonidas C. Dyer of Michigan, a white congressman who represented a largely African American constituency. The proposed legislation passed the House in 1922, but was blocked by a filibuster of southern senators.
The same scenario played out repeatedly through the years, approval in the House and agreement by a president to sign, then Senate filibusters that blocked final passage. Between 1882 and 1986 more than 200 anti-lynching bills were introduced in Congress without being made law.
Passage last year of the Justice for Victims of Lynching Act resulted from bipartisan collaboration of Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California; Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey; and Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina; and support of 78 other senators.
Terror lynchings in the American South have an atrocious history, particularly the lynching of African Americans.
That history is well-documented at the National Memorial for Peace in Justice in Montgomery, Alabama – often referred to as the Lynching Memorial.
The memorial exhibits 800 six-foot weathered steel columns, hung in rows from a roof, each representing a county in the United States where the Equal Justice Initiative – a private nonprofit organization that fights for Civil Rights – has recorded terror lynchings. The names of each county’s lynching victims are engraved on those columns.
Of the more than 4,400 terror lynchings recorded by EJI in 12 southern states, Mississippi accounted for the highest number in a state: 654.
A special tribute garden at the National Memorial for Peace and Justice is dedicated to the work of anti-lynching journalist, activist and Mississippi native Ida B. Wells-Barnett.
The Ida B. Wells-Barnett museum in Holly Springs commemorates the legacy of the journalist, born in Holly Springs and who also published a newspaper in Memphis, Tennessee, and the work she did in the 1920s and 1930s leading a tenacious and courageous fight against lynching that put her own life in danger. A bounty was put on her head that forced Wells-Barnett to leave Memphis. She relocated to Chicago and began making trips to Europe and across the United States to speak about the horrors of lynching.
“We finally have a chance to speak the truth about our past, and make clear that these hateful acts should never happen again without serious, severe and swift consequence and accountability,” Harris said in a floor speech about the law.
It is now in the hands of the House Judiciary Committee to take up the bill, forward it for passage by the entire House, and put this issue to rest for posterity.