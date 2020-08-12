The news last week that the U.S. Census Bureau will shut down data collection for the decennial census a month early – on Sept. 30 instead of the previously announced Oct. 31 – has put every organization and agency that depends on accurate census data in crisis mode.
The date was extended from the usual April 30, collection deadline after the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic was declared a national emergency in the United States on March 13.
According to many of the census stakeholders, of which you are one, the only way for census collection to come close to being accurate is to maintain the Oct. 31 collection deadline.
Keeping the Oct. 31, deadline date will require congressional action because census data collection is established in the Constitution and U.S. Code, so extensions must be voted on by Congress.
The change in the administration’s newly-announced deadline date is a reversal of its earlier position.
When it became clear the census count could not continue as planned because of the pandemic, the administration requested that Congress pass a law changing the date the census count must be delivered to the president from Dec. 31, 2020 to April 30, 2021.
The requested date change recognized that although more than half the people who needed to respond had done so by mail or online, many others still needed to be contacted in person.
As of the end of July, only about 63 percent of the nation’s population had responded to the census, and the 37 percent or so remaining that need the in-person count are non-White indigenous people living in remote areas, homeless people, devastated people in Puerto Rico whose homes have not been restored and other minority populations that traditionally have needed in-person contact.
The census count provides data to the federal government that determines allocation of about $1.5 trillion in federal funds each year, and that data is used to make decisions for the next 10 years.
Of great concern to under-counted minority populations is that the under-count will lead to under-representation. Officials will calculate the missing numbers using demographics from the predominantly White population. That means the proportion of minorities in a political jurisdiction will not be correct since there will be no accurate data to prove what the minority population is.
On the Census Bureau’s website is a statement about why the Founding Fathers enshrined the census count in the constitution: “The Founders of our fledgling nation had a bold and ambitious plan to empower the people over their new government. The plan was to count every person living in the newly created United States of America, and to use that count to determine representation in the Congress.”
If ever there was a time to eercise one’s citizenship muscle it is now.
Even before you cast your ballot in national elections on Nov. 3, it is important to make your political voice heard by your U.S. congressional representatives and senators to assure the Census Bureau gets the time it needs to gather the data that will affect each of us for the next decade.